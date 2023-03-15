“LeBron James Should Defer To Anthony Davis”: Paul Pierce Has a Suggestion For Lakers’ Betterment

The Los Angeles Lakers are suddenly looking like a team that can trouble any team come postseason time, given they get there. As of now, they’d be 34-35 after dominating the Pelicans in New Orleans (if they beat them, that is). Speaking of the Pelicans, Anthony Davis looks like his usual self since LeBron James is out with an injury.

Not saying that the Lakers are better without James. In fact, they might not even go past the first round without him, but running everything through Anthony Davis should be the Lakers’ new mantra.

Celtics legend Paul Pierce went a step further in explaining the same.

Paul Pierce suggests it’s time for LeBron James to defer from Anthony Davis

LeBron himself said before the start of this season that anything this Lakers team does will go through Anthony Davis. However, we did not see much of it. Not at least when the NBA champion duo plays together.

38-year-old James, even after becoming the top scorer of all time, did not show any signs that he’ll be handing any of the duties except for defense to AD. And James’ former long-time rival is here with a piece of advice, that might not sit well with the 4x MVP.

“LeBron James should defer to Anthony Davis to make Lakers better”: said Paul on the Ticket & The Truth.

The Lakers can be brutal with AD as their main-man

Playing the team that has played decent basketball this season even without their All-Star Zion Williamson, but now has the same record as them, the Lakers ran away with the game in the first half itself.

With The Brow getting 20 points and 8 rebounds at the half, they are 40-75 mid-way through the game. If it continues the same way through the next two quarters, it will be their most dominant win of the season.

It will also be without James and against a more than a decent team, so Pierce is not as absurd here as he generally is. Let’s see if Lakers management and The King take something from this.

