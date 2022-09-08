"Nah Kevin Durant, you sus as hell!": Trae Young was trying to play basketball but KD had... other ideas, Twitter left wheezing

When Kevin Durant forgot he was on the court to play basketball after seeing Trae Young

Kevin Durant has achieved meme status. It’s official.

First you have his trade request during this offseason. But hey, sure it was shocking, but we all knew it was coming.

Then the man decides to list out his desired trade destinations, including big teams such as the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns.

At this point, everyone and their grandmother believes that the Durantula is headed out. And then the Nets… just said no.

They have Kevin Durant for 4 years. Why in the world would they ever gut themselves just because a superstar wants it?

Now, you might say none of this is meme material so far. And you wouldn’t be wrong to say that.

The grand act that makes him achieve that pristine status, is the release of this liquid gold, while this whole situation was at it’s peak.

Kevin Durant’s first post on Tiktok pic.twitter.com/B5OQVmkEKW — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) July 23, 2022

We’re sure he was asking LeBron James the same thing.

Now you might look at this and think that he has finally decided to blow the barn doors off, and go full on meme mode. But, the thing is, this process apparently started a while ago.

Let’s dive into it, shall we?

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal, despite his ‘hatred for modern bigs, fawned over Giannis Antetokounmpo as his ‘next heir’

NBA Twitter reacts to when Kevin Durant played his… mind games on Trae Young

When it comes to talking trash, there aren’t many, if any, in the NBA better than this man. Heck, he learned a whole different language to do this.

Now, we love this side of KD, we really do. The thing is though, he seems to have a tendency to take it a tad too far sometimes.

I still don’t know what KD was thinking here 🤨 pic.twitter.com/VBtAw2qS6S — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 8, 2022

And as you’d expect, Twitter was all over it.

When she cooking that dinner and you tryna get it in — 😁 (@johnsince82) September 8, 2022

All we’ll say is… good for him.

Guess he actually really likes men he considers ‘too little’.

Maybe his flirtation techniques have been just a bit too big-brained for the rest of us.

Also Read: $1 billion LeBron James left former POTUS Barrack Obama and the first lady mesmerized