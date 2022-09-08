$1 billion LeBron James left former POTUS Barrack Obama and the first lady mesmerized

Richest active NBA superstar LeBron James left Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in awe with spectacular dunk

LeBron James is arguably one of the top 3 players of all time. The Los Angeles Lakers defacto leader has ruled the league for almost two decades and he shows no signs of stopping.

James joined the league as a 19-year-old in 2003. Even before his debut, LBJ was a household name. His fame as a high school ballplayer reached unseen heights.

With so much pressure and expectations on his shoulder, everyone expected the young Bron to crumble under pressure. Instead, James exceeded everything that was expected from him.

After all, how many players can claim to have registered 20.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game in their rookie season?

There have been only four other players in league history who are part of the 20-5-5 rookie club. The list includes Oscar Robertson, Luka Doncic, Michael Jordan, and Tyreke Evans.

King James is 37 years old now. It’s been a long long time since his debut, yet he is still as dominant a player as he was then. In fact, he is an even better scorer and passer than he was in his yesteryears.

Bron averaged a whopping 30.3 points per game in the 21-22 season. Joel Embiid who took home the scoring title averaged 30.6 points per game.

Effectively, even at 37, LeBron is competing for the title of the best offensive player in the league. That is a true testament to his greatness and longevity.

LeBron James flew for a dunk in front of Barack Obama

LeBron loves tough situations. He is a natural-born leader who leads with an example. One of the most clutch players of our generation, James shines brighter than anybody when faced with a challenge.

So, when former US President Barack Obama dropped by during Brazil vs Team USA exhibition match, King James rose to the occasion.

He drove into a crowded Brazil paint and elevated for a stadium-shaking slam dunk. Bron rose so high that his head was almost at the level of the rim. The nonchalance he displayed after the play of the day made the entire thing even colder.

LBJ’s 44-inch vertical obviously left the VVIP audience in awe. Obama, Michelle, and current president Joe Biden were all left mesmerized by James’ display.

James is a gift from the gods. He is not your average human. In fact, he is not even your average athlete. He is a rarity. His explosiveness, his jump, his strength, and his agility make him an oddity.

We are not saying there haven’t been players as athletic or explosive. But most that were on the same level as LeBron were either plagued with injuries or couldn’t persevere for as long.

The Lakers front office has signed Pat Bev this off-season. After the Lakers struggle in 21-22, any help on the defensive or offensive end is much needed for this squad. Especially for LeBron, who although still at his peak, can’t possibly have a lot of years left in him.

