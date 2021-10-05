“Don’t understand how Chris Paul is a point less than Kyrie Irving?!”: Stephen A Smith talks to Ronnie 2K about the ‘Point God’ and his NBA 2K22 rating

ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith talks to NBA 2K’s marketing director Ronnie 2K about Chris Paul and his 2k22 rating, demands at least a 93

Over the past decade, we have seen a point guard dominate the floor and outplay his opponents at every chance he gets. He has been terrorizing the floor and is a stone-cold killer in the 4th quarter. The person we talk about is none other than Chris Paul.

Also Read: “Vaccine Wigs bout to be better than Kevin Durant!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy as Andrew Wiggins yams an absolutely nasty one on Yusuf Nurkic with Stephen Curry watching

Paul, in the last five seasons, has been on four different teams. In that span, he has boosted the winning percentage of whatever team he has been on. Last season alone, he took the Suns, a team that hadn’t made the playoffs in 10 years, straight to the NBA Finals. However, despite achieving so much, his NBA 2k rating for the year has been set at 90. This baffled many, including Stephen A Smith, who decided to bring up the same with Ronnie 2K.

Stephen A Smith discusses Chris Paul and his rating with Ronnie 2K

In his recent episode of First Take, Stephen A Smith had NBA 2K’s Marketing Director, Ronnie Singh, a.k.a, Ronnie 2K on the show. There, Smith talked about a question we’ve all had since the 2k ratings were announced.

After all Chris Paul had achieved last year, it is hard to imagine him being rated as only 90 in this mega game. Smith talks about the same during his time. Smith believes CP3 deserves at least a 93, but Ronnie broke it to him that Chris Paul is at 90. Stephen A was taken aback, and questioned,

“How he’s going to be a point less than Kyrie Irving?”

Also Read: “Steph Curry isn’t going to get that foul this year”: Warriors superstar argues with referee after abnormally jumping into defender and not getting free throws against Damian Lillard and the Blazers

Smith is right. Chris Paul deserves much more. He propelled the Suns to the Finals, and almost won it all for them. To give him just a 90 doesn’t make sense.