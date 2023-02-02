“Overtime continues to be the biggest foe for Stephen Curry”: NBA Twitter Reacts as the 4x Champ Goes Scoreless in OT vs the Wolves

Feb 1, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) acknowledges his foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

After going 2-1 in their recent 3-game homestand, the Golden State Warriors started their 3-game Western Conference road trip with a 128-120 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, in front of a 17,000+ crowd at the Target Center, Stephen Curry and co. failed to increase their win streak to 4 games.

The Timberwolves played without Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Despite playing without their All-Star duo, the Minnesota-based franchise produced an entertaining clash while facing the defending champs.

An action-packed thriller from start to end witnessed 11 lead changes, 11 ties, and several huge momentum shifts. After 53 minutes of hard-fought basketball, Chris Finch’s boys grabbed a well-deserved 119-114 win.

Curry’s horrific display in recent OTs

Steph had a stat sheet stuffing night. In the 37:48 minutes he played in the regulation, the 2-time MVP recorded 29 points, 3 assists, 9 rebounds, 1 block, and a steal. However, it was in the OT that Chef Curry went silent.

Shooting 0-3 from beyond the arc, The Baby-Faced Assassin recorded an awful 0/1/0 stat line in the extra period.

Not just today, Steph has been silent in the Warriors’ past 5 overtime games in the last 2 seasons. Having scored merely 7 points in all 5 of those periods combined, the 4-time NBA champ has averaged a shocking 1.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in that span. Further, the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter has been abysmal, in terms of shooting – 1-13 from the field and 1-12 from beyond the arc.

NBA Twitter trolls Stephen Curry for yet another horrible OT outing

As soon as the Warriors-Wolves matchup concluded, NBA Twitter attacked Steph for his poor OT performances.

Yes, Curry seems to be massively underperforming in OTs. However, his performance throughout the 2022-2023 campaign has been nothing but brilliant, averaging 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

