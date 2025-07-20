mobile app bar

NBA Analyst Impressed by Cooper Flagg, Believes Mavs Can Compete in the West

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center.

Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks have been in search of a new identity ever since Luka Doncic was traded. Losing a player of his caliber inevitably creates a massive void. While that kind of gap can’t be filled overnight or perhaps at all, there’s a growing belief that Cooper Flagg might be the next big thing for the Mavericks.

Flagg’s Summer League performance has given fans plenty to be excited about. Though still raw in areas, his flashes of talent have been impossible to miss. His athleticism, instincts, and composure for his age have stood out against NBA-level competition.

Veteran NBA analyst, former player and coach Sam Mitchell recently weighed in on the Mavs’ outlook and was quick to highlight Flagg as a difference-maker. He sees the rookie as “the real deal,” someone who can bring a new kind of energy and excitement to Dallas. Not someone who will make fans forget Luka, but someone who will give them something entirely different to root for.

He said on SiriusXM NBA Radio, “I’m excited for Dallas. He’s not gonna make people forget Luka, but the way this team has the ability to win and the fact that Cooper Flagg is gonna be a different kind of a star for the Dallas Mavericks. I think these fans are gonna be all in.”

But as promising as Flagg looks, Mitchell believes the Mavericks’ immediate success depends on the return of Kyrie Irving. The guard is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL. According to Mitchell, if Irving returns at full strength and the roster remains healthy, Dallas can compete with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

Mitchell believes the Mavs have the right team to be a threat in the West, but for now, it’ll all depend on Kyrie’s comeback, and the latest updates are exactly what the Mavs needed. As per GM Nico Harrison, Kyrie is making great progress and has surpassed expectations. He said, “Kyrie’s ahead of schedule, but we kind of knew he would be because of the way he attacks his rehab.”

Flagg isn’t a savior just yet, but he’s already making a strong impression. And if things break the right way, if Kyrie returns on time, if the team avoids major injuries, the Mavericks might just be better positioned than many expect.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Share this article

Don’t miss these