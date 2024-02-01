Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Feb 1st Injury Update For Pacers Star Amidst NBA’s 65-Game Outrage

The Indiana Pacers had a fairly successful four-game homestand, winning three of them. However, they began their two-game road trip with a tough 124-129 loss against the Boston Celtics. As they now prepare to play in the Mecca of Basketball – Madison Square Garden – to go up against the New York Knicks, fans will hope that the Pacers turn back to their winning ways. But, with Tyrese Haliburton added to the injury report, things seem a bit concerning.

Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain during the 8th January clash against the Boston Celtics. Initially, reports suggested that Haliburton would be sidelined for the Indiana Pacers’ entire six-game road trip. However, he did suit up against the Portland Trail Blazers a week earlier than expected.

Since then, the 23-year-old didn’t play in any of the games until the Pacers’ recent fixture against the Boston Celtics. The pass-first guard was productive in the 22 minutes that he took on the floor, recording a 13-point, 10-assist double-double. Further, at no point in the contest did it seem as though he was in pain.

As expected, ahead of the clash against the Jalen Brunson-led Knicks, the league’s assists leader has been added to the injury report. While Tyrese Haliburton is listed as “questionable”, there is a chance that he will end up playing. However, it won’t be surprising to see Rick Carlisle keep a close eye on his minutes.

Injury-riddled season could cost Tyrese Haliburton an All-NBA selection

Tyrese Haliburton is having so far the best season of his career. The 6ft 5” guard has recorded a staggering 23.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and league-high 12.5 assists per game. The Pacers floor general has been selected to start the 2024 All-Star Game. His production is good enough to enable him to be selected for the All-NBA Team. However, having missed out on 13 games already, it could be possible that he does not qualify to become eligible for any major accolades.

Before the 2023-24 season began, the NBA released its Player Participation Policy. According to the PPP, players, who play under 65 games, will not be eligible to receive any major accolades.

These guidelines have received varied reactions from players in the league. Haliburton, whose All-NBA Team selection possibility is hanging by a thread, is not a huge fan of the newly introduced rules. He seemed to be annoyed, referring to the 65-game rule as “stupid”.

“I think it’s a stupid rule, like plenty of the guys in the league, but this is what the owners want, so as players, we gotta do our job and play in 65 games if we’re able to,” Haliburton said. “So, that’s what I gotta do, take care of my body to be able to play in those games.”

The youngster will want to suit up in as many games as he can to be eligible to receive his deserving All-NBA Team selection. While doing so, fans hope that Tyrese Haliburton can prioritize his health and not risk his hamstring by reaggravating the injury.