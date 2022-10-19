NBA Commissioner Salary: What is Adam Silver’s Net Worth

Adam Silver is an American businessman, lawyer, and sports executive who serves as the 5th and current commissioner of the NBA.

A leading example for commissioners in American sports, Adam Silver has done a phenomenal job in expanding the NBA, including opening international boundaries to a greater degree. A Duke University alumni, Silver’s journey is nothing short of inspiring.

A New York native, Sliver graduated with a BA degree in political science, further attaining his J.D. degree from the University of Chicago Law School. Post working as an associate at the Cravath, Swaine & Moore law firm, Silver joined the NBA, initially working in the entertainment section.

Silver then moved the ranks, serving as deputy commissioner to the late David Stern. Some of his notable achievements at the time included the development of the WNBA league, partnering with Turner, and NBA China.

On February 1st, 2o14, Silver was unanimously approved by the owners to be the next commissioner as Stern stepped down.

Adam Silver’s salary as commissioner and net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Commissioner Silver earns an annual salary of $10 million.

In June 2018, the NBA extended Silver’s contract through the 2023-2024 season. By the end of it, the former businessman will have earned exactly $100 million in salary alone from the league.

Silver’s net worth currently stands at an astounding $40 million.

Adam Silver’s achievements as NBA commissioner.

Some of Silver’s accolades include the handling of former Clippers owner Donald Sterling’s racist remarks, resulting in banning the latter from the NBA for life and fining him $2.5 million, even disallowing him to an entry into any of his team’s facilities.

A fearless Silver remained adamant on the league’s stand when it came to former Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s comments on the Hong Kong protests, endangering NBA’s partnership with China.

The Orlando Bubble being the 60-year-old’s greatest success story ensuring games are conducted in the most optimum way possible amid an ongoing pandemic.

