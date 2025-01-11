mobile app bar

NBA Games Cancelled Today: Hawks, Lakers, and Other Teams Affected

Sameen Nawathe
Published

(L) Trae Young (R) LeBron James
Image Credits: USA Today Sports

With the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades area for the last 4 days, the city has seen mass evacuation and unimaginable damage to property. Reports of people claiming the loss of childhood homes have been heartbreaking to see, and authorities are taking extreme steps to ensure the safety of the citizens. Even the NBA has stepped in to ensure the safety of fans, by canceling the three games in Los Angeles over the last 2 days.

While the city of Angels is on fire, the situation is polar opposite in Atlanta. The game at the State Farm Arena has been postponed due to severe weather conditions.

Lakers and Clippers games postponed

The first game to be postponed due to prevailing weather conditions was the Lakers-Hornets game on the 9th of January. Shams Charania broke the news after the league decided to step in to ensure all efforts went toward fighting the fires.

He later revealed that tonight’s games, where the Clippers were set to host the Hornets, and the Lakers were to welcome the Spurs, were also set to be rescheduled to a later date, as the fires have only gotten worse.

Meanwhile, the snowy weather across the country in Georgia has also caused the league to postpone the game set to take place there.

Hawks-Rockets grounded by the snow

A freak winter storm has hit the city of Atlanta, with the snow so severe that the state government has shut down highways due to a lack of driveable conditions. Understandably so, the NBA has followed suit, and Shams reported that the game between the Hawks and the Rockets for tonight has also been postponed, due to severe weather conditions.

