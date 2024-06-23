NBA Insider Claims Paul George’s Free Agency Will Have A ‘Big Domino Effect’

Apr 2, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Whenever a player like Paul George hits free agency, several teams try to lure a talented scorer like him. Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, NBA Insider, Chris Haynes, opened up about George’s free agency situation this off-season. During the sitdown, Haynes highlighted how George’s decision could have major implications on the rest of the league as it will send ripples across the entire free agency market.

Advertisement

“We have to see what’s gonna happen with Paul George,” said Haynes while on NBA Radio. “Is he going to sign that extension with the Clippers? If not, you have to think Philly will be in play, Orlando possibly.”

TNT’s senior Insider believes that PG seems to be willing to test the free agency market. The 42-year-old backed his belief, by correctly pointing out that George, who had been offered an extension by the Los Angeles Clippers last year, has refrained from signing it.

Making the situation worse, PG’s running mate Kawhi Leonard has already signed his extension, leading many to believe that the two-wing tango is officially over. Haynes further commented,

“But that’s a big domino right there. I remember when Kawhi signed his extension it was mid-way through the season and it was a surprise to everybody. The thinking was that Paul George would be quick, but it hasn’t happened.”

“It could be a big domino effect depending on what Paul George decides to do” Chris Haynes detailed the ramifications of Paul George’s decision this summer as the off-season officially gets underway pic.twitter.com/Nj373kV3DT — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 23, 2024

The implications of George not signing back with the Clippers can be huge. Firstly, ownership just invested billions in the Clipper’s new Arena, and without George, filling seats will be challenging.

Secondly, on the off-chance that George does sign back, the 34-year-old will most definitely negotiate a more lucrative contract, maybe even choosing to opt out and re-sign on a better deal. But what if PG-13 decides not to continue with the LA franchise?

Paul George has clarified his expectations

The worst-case scenario is if PG13 leaves the team, as Steve Ballmer would have to go shopping for another superstar, who may or may not fill George’s role in the team. Talking on similar lines, Haynes added,

“The Clippers are going into that new arena next season, they want to have a championship-caliber team in place and Paul George is a big piece of that. So, it could be a big domino effect depending on what Paul George decides to do.”

George might be heading into this summer as possibly the biggest free agent we have seen in a while. It’s not a mystery as to what George wants from his upcoming destination. The Indiana legend answered the question during a recent sitdown on his hoop Podcast P with Paul George,

“I mean, I definitely contribute to winning basketball. But I mean at this point… I’m not even necessarily… It’s not even about… Like… People say, ‘chasing a championship.’ It’s not like that. But I strive to play the right style of basketball.”

As of now, it’s hard to decode anything of substance from his cryptic answer but it’s clear that George wants a breath of fresh air, a change. The 34-year-old has a few days left to opt into his player option, and on the very real chance that George doesn’t sign on the dotted line, the real bidding war will begin.