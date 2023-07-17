Raking in $51,915,615, Stephen Curry’s ACC Golf Tournament Win Isn’t Enough To Get Him To Retire: “Have Y’all Seen Those CBA Terms?”

Stephen Curry hits atee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Stephen Curry’s wizardry has transcended the basketball court and seeped into the golf greens this summer. In fact, Curry put the sports world on notice after emerging victorious at the American Century Championship tournament in Lake Tahoe. Following his first ACC title win, several enthusiasts speculated about Curry focusing on golf more as he approaches the tail end of his career, especially since he’s so passionate about the sport. However, raking in $51,915,615 this upcoming season, the Golden State Warriors superstar dismissed the idea of retiring from the NBA, expressing his satisfaction with the new CBA guidelines.

After a near-perfect outing in the first round, the four-time NBA Champ left everyone in awe with his hole-in-one shot in the second round. Finally, finishing the tournament with 75 points, Curry had a memorable performance to secure his first American Century Championship victory.

Stephen Curry isn’t planning on retiring from basketball anytime soon

Several people around the sporting world have been raving about Steph’s golf prowess lately. The Dubs guard has shifted fans’ focus to his golf game after indulging in the sport completely this offseason. In fact, there have been numerous rumors that Chef Curry could even retire from basketball to pursue golf full time. But as it turns out, Steph is content playing in the NBA.

After the conclusion of the tournament, the two-time Most Valuable Player was jokingly asked about his retirement plans. Expressing his satisfaction with the new player-friendly CBA guidelines, the 6-feet-3 shifty guard revealed his desire to stick to playing basketball. Take a look at the interaction Curry had in Bleacher Report’s tweet.

“Have y’all seen those CBA terms in the NBA? Life is good in the league. I’ll be alright.”

The new CBA has a lot of player-friendly guidelines that might interest a lot of current and aspiring players. For instance, players won’t be drug tested for marijuana anymore, as per this CBS Sports breakdown. Additionally, there are also stipulations that will interest hard-working players like Curry. For instance, a player would need to play at least 65 games to be nominated for individual awards, including All-NBA selections. The players’ compensation is also set to see a surge, as veteran extensions are now eligible to see a 140% hike in the first year instead of the previous limit of 120%, among other things.

As much as we love seeing Steph triumph on the greens, we don’t want him to retire from basketball just yet. And from his performances over the last few years, it is pretty safe to say that Curry has a lot left in his tank to provide.

Other NBA legends who are passionate about golf

Stephen Curry is just one of many NBA personalities who loves playing golf. Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were two NBA legends who spent numerous hours on the course during their playing days. Apart from challenging each other on the greens, the two NBA Hall-Of-Famers would even participate in several amateur tournaments.

Players who also have great golfing skills include J.R Smith, Kyle Korver, Deron Williams, Ray Allen, and Kyle Lowry, among many others. LeBron James hasn’t had as many trips to the golf course. But we’ve seen him struggle to strike the ball at Top Golf.