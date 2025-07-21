NBA Insider Explains How Damian Lillard Can Impact the Blazers Immediately

Jan 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

When Damian Lillard decided to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers recently, it took us all by surprise. Many thought he would sign with a team ready to win now, with a desire to win a championship. But he defied all expectations and went back to the team that drafted and raised him. One NBA insider believes the pairing is more than just the feel-good story that some have been led to believe.

Amin Elhassan has been following the Lillard signing since it was revealed. Fascinated like the rest of us, he wondered how the Blazers were able to come away with his services amid tough competition. After all, teams like the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors were reportedly trying to scoop him up. So, how did Portland win him over?

Elhassan believes that other teams may have been disinterested in aggressively pursuing Lillard because they would have been paying him to recover from his Achilles tear.

“You know what the problem is with Damian Lillard signing with all those other places? It’s that for a year, you’re paying him to rehab. That’s it,” Elhassan said on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Not only would a team have been paying Lillard a large sum to rehab, but he will be 36 when he’s fully recovered. Although there haven’t been signs of his averages going down with his age, his games played have certainly taken a hit in recent seasons. Teams have to wonder how much Dame can play in a full season once recovered.

“This is perhaps the only situation in the league that can say ‘We need Damian Lillard, right now, this year.’”@DarthAmin tells @TheJaxShow why Lillard returning to Portland is the perfect fit. pic.twitter.com/7Koie8zUYm — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 20, 2025

However, with the Blazers, Lillard can help impact the team now. Off the court, he can serve as the perfect mentor for Portland’s young players. So, they got aggressive and handed him a 3 year, $41 million deal.

“The one place where that’s not the case is Portland. You’re paying him to rehab, but you’re also paying him to teach these children to be a vet. He is an A-1 locker room leader, veteran, good influence,” Elhassan stated.

Furthermore, the analyst believes that Lillard can help the Blazers level up right now with his influence.

“If you’re Portland and you have this young locker room and you have designs on taking this leap this year, he can help you right now,” he added.

It’s all hard to dispute. Lillard is a consummate professional who has never stepped out of line in his career. Just by showing up, he can teach young players like Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan, and the newly drafted Yang Hansen how to prepare the right way for each game. Not to mention, he could probably help add a tool or two to their offensive bags.

All in all, it’s a perfect signing. Lillard being on the Blazers feels right. When he was traded a few years ago, it felt like things ended unjustly between him and the front office. Now, he has the opportunity to help off the court for a season with development, and then make a real impact on the court in 2026. The career arc has never felt more justified for Dame as he approaches retirement.