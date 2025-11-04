Carmelo Anthony Clears The Air On ‘Beef’ Rumors With Nikola Jokic Over Number 15 Jersey

Nikola Jokic has already cemented himself as the best Denver Nuggets player in history, winning three MVPs and bringing Championship glory to the Mile High City. He did it all wearing the No. 15 jersey, something that for the longest time, the Nuggets faithful associated only Carmelo Anthony with.

Melo, who was selected #3 in the 2003 Draft by the Nuggets, became the franchise’s backbone. He made them relevant again, getting them to the playoffs and even tasting a Western Conference Finals run. But ugly contract disputes forced a move away to New York, straining his relationship with the side that got him to the NBA.

So, when Jokic took the No. 15 jersey, there was some skepticism. What did it mean? Did Jokic choose it just because it was available? The NBA Hall of Famer addressed this in an episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

“I believe that they gave him 15 to try to erase what I did over there. I used to think about it. I don’t think about this sh** no more though,” claimed Anthony. Even if there’s some truth to it, it’s clear the 10-time All-Star isn’t losing any sleep over it.

Well, the good thing is that Melo doesn’t have any animosity toward Jokic himself. In fact, he loves the big Serbian. The now 41-year-old legend recently got to interview the Joker, and both of them were all smiles, showing the mutual respect they have for each other.

Anthony spoke about the interview on the latest edition of his podcast, where he officially killed the rumor that the two had beef over the No. 15 jersey.

“I’ve never said that. Whatever my issue was with the people at that time, I don’t have no qualms or issues with Joker. I was excited to interview with him. I get to represent Denver in a sense too. It was just all love,” he stated.

But to hammer the point home, Melo reminded his audience that it was mainly the organization, and not Jokic, that he was ever aiming that accusation at anyway. “You can’t take away what I did in Denver,” stated the Hall of Famer.

So with all that cleared up, it feels like the perfect time to appreciate both guys for what they gave to Denver. Melo carried the Nuggets out of the mud.

That said, he never climbed quite as high as Jokic eventually did. The Joker not only met that standard but shattered it with a championship and a legacy that keeps growing every season. Different eras, different paths, the same number, and now a mutual respect that feels stronger than ever.