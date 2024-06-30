Paul George Opt-Ing Out Dubbed ‘Best-Case Scenario’ for Clippers Fans by NBA Insider

The Paul George situation is the biggest thing in the transfer market right now. The Clippers star has been in negotiation with his team for the better part of a year now but is still struggling to conclude. Recently, NBA Insider Chris Haynes talked about PG-13 and explained why he did the right thing by opting out. He also detailed the possible course of action for the 34-year-old and the team that’s the frontrunner to sign him.

Haynes added that if George didn’t opt out of the current Clippers situation, that would have made it worse in the near future. He said,

“This is the best-case scenario for Clippers fans because if he would have opted in, there was going to be a trade request soon to follow.”

Now that he has opted out, Haynes believes that it will allow George to assess his options and then come to a conclusion. The NBA Insider also unveiled why George’s contract negotiations didn’t bear any result.

He said that the nine-time NBA All-Star is looking for a max, four-year contract while the Clippers organization is only willing to offer him a contract for the next three years. In that scenario, other teams such as the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers become more vital for PG-13.

Haynes added that the 76ers are willing to meet every demand of Paul George if he agrees to sign with them. The Philly franchise is open to offering a four-year contract as per his liking and that will also be a change for him in terms of competition. Additionally, hours before the update from Haynes, Adrian Wojnarowski also reported on the Paul George situation.

Adrian Wojnarowski lists out Paul George’s options

The 34-year-old has plenty to offer to any team he will be a part of in the next season. As of now, the only thing that’s holding his deal with the Clippers is his demand for a four-year contract.

On the flip side, if he takes the three-year contract and stays in LA, he will take a $68 million hit. However, based on his options, George might not have to worry about losing that money as other teams are lining up to offer a deal based on his demands. Woj said,

“Philadelphia, out in the marketplace, Orlando, to an extent, out in the marketplace for him, can offer him that fourth year.”

Another team that has slowly climbed up the ranks in the last week is the Golden State Warriors. The Dub Nation might soon be parting ways with Klay Thompson and Paul George seems to be the perfect candidate to fill the vacant spot. What do you think will be his next destination?