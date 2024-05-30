Paul George And Kawhi Leonard’s Misfortunes With the Clippers Have Kenyon Martin Requesting the Former to Leave

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard joined forces in 2019, hoping to put the LA Clippers on the championship map. While Leonard left his championship-winning team in Toronto, PG was acquired after back-to-back first-round exits, and a hefty deal, with the OKC Thunder. After five seasons together, the superstar wings have nothing to show for their tenure, a brewing recipe for a heartbreaking separation.

Former Denver Nuggets star Kenyon Martin believes it’s time to break up the team, as rumors of George looking for a way out of the Clippers recently surfaced. On Gil’s Arena, the veteran forward advised George,

“This experiment has been going on for six years now with two older guys [Kawhi Leonard & Paul George] that’s not gone work… If I’m Paul, I’m looking for a different situation.”

Martin correctly pointed out that there were several factors for the Clippers failing to withstand the pressure, with injuries eating up most of the team’s potential. Leonard and George missed significant time due to injuries and rest protocols. While it was a slump from the regular season, PG averaged a decent 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in the 2023-24 playoffs.

While the team might want its superstar and offer him a handsome extension this summer, Martin suggested that George take his talents to the other Los Angeles team, if it doesn’t work out. The former power forward sees George gelling well alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as the trio’s playstyle complements each other.

As it currently stands, the Philadelphia 76ers emerge as the frontrunners to enjoy his services if PG13 decides to hit the free agency market.

Philadelphia emerges as the front-runner to acquire Paul George

Even though he has publicly said he would like to extend in Los Angeles, the Clippers’ reluctance to offer him more than Leonard’s three-year, $152.3 million deal has been a major barrier. Owing to this, George might decide to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey,

“Los Angeles was unwilling to offer George more than the three-year, $152.3 million extension it gave to Kawhi Leonard.”

If PG-13 goes fishing for a new team this off-season, multiple teams will pay top dollar for his skill and experience. Currently, the 76ers have emerged as the likely destination for him. Unlike the Clippers, the Philadelphia side has the cap space to offer him a four-year, $221 million deal.

Paired alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, George can play more of his natural role if he does land with the Sixers. While he won’t be the primary scoring option, he will get to play at the perimeter a lot more and possibly shoot a higher clip due to Philadelphia’s lack of offensive firepower.