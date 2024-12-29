mobile app bar

NBA Insider Suprised by Nets’ Trade With Lakers for Dorian Finney-Smith Amid Interest From Several Teams

Nickeem Khan
Published

Dec 16, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) and forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) and guard Shake Milton (7) and forward Cameron Johnson (2) watch from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Lakers have joined the trade season action by making quite a splash. Los Angeles is sending D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks to the Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. Many contending teams were aggressive in the mix to acquire Finney-Smith.

However, the Nets settled with expiring deals and multiple second-round picks. As a result, NBA insider, Will Gottlieb, displayed his shock at the package Brooklyn received in exchange for one of the premier 3-and-D wings on the market.

The Grizzlies were in deep conversations with the Nets to acquire Finney-Smith. ESPN’s Shams Charania is responsible for breaking the news and revealed that the Lakers won the bidding war. Memphis reportedly offered a heavily protected first-round pick but the Nets valued the three seconds from the Lakers more. The decision puzzled Gottlieb. He said,

“Multiple teams after [Dorian Finney-Smith] and the Nets could only get expiring and three seconds for him. Not a bad haul, but should provide context to what the Bulls might get for their vets if they are able to move them.”

Although Gottlieb isn’t the biggest fan of Brooklyn’s haul, he doesn’t believe it’s a bad return for the Nets. On the other hand, ESPN insider Bobby Marks revealed further implications for the Nets financially and moving forward which influenced this deal.

Brooklyn acquiring expiring contracts frees even more money off their books at the end of the season. Additionally, they now have 31 draft picks over the next seven years following the Dennis Schroeder and Finney-Smith trades.

On the other hand for the Lakers, the deal not only bolsters their depth but provides more financial flexibility. The Lakers go from $30,000 under the second apron to $3.5 million under the threshold. This also reduces their luxury tax bill from $53.2M to $42M.

At first glance, the deal seems one-sided in favor of the Lakers. However, Shams highlights the significant return of draft capital and financial flexibility, which helps the Nets in their efforts to tank for the rest of the season.


This deal may seem like a small deal, but could have major implications for the trade market according to Gottlieb.

What this trade means for the Bulls

Similar to the Nets, there have been multiple reports stating the Bulls are looking to offload their veterans, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and Zach Lavine. The team is looking to wipe their hands clean of the Lavine era but has yet to make progress on any potential trades. However, that may be on the horizon after the Nets set the market.

Although the Bulls desire first-round draft picks in return, they might have to settle for less. The Nets didn’t receive a single first-round pick in any of their trades for Schroder or Finney-Smith.

There is a reality where the Bulls decide to keep their veterans because they don’t have any interest in the return packages for any trades, which could be traced back to the Nets.

Post Edited By:Raahib Singh

About the author

Nickeem Khan

Nickeem Khan

Nickeem Khan is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush from Toronto, Canada. He graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Media. Nickeem has over five years of experience in the sports media industry with hands-on experience as a journalist among other roles, including media accreditation for the CEBL, NBA G-League's Raptors 905, and CBC's coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

