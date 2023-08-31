“My Goal and My Dreams As Two Different Things!”: LeBron James’ Love for Mother Gloria Shines As 21-Year-Old Interview Resurfaces

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his mother Gloria James after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has undoubtedly transcended from his days as a top rookie prospect to being regarded among the greatest basketball players of all time. Achieving all these successes was part of his dream to make his mother, Gloria James, happy. A 21-year-old interview of rookie LeBron James recently resurfaced on a post by Hoop Central on X. The interview features a young LeBron James, describing his goals and dreams to make it big in the league. Perhaps it’s safe to assume that James has achieved what he aspired to with an incredible career over 21 seasons in the NBA.

LeBron James was raised by his single mother in Akron, Ohio. For James, basketball and sports lifted his family’s living conditions, which he has now successfully achieved. James has always expressed his love and attachment for his mother, owing to her sacrifices to help him reach this stage. As James counts himself among the world’s greatest athletes today, Gloria James’ contribution to this will certainly never go unnoticed in the making of an NBA legend.

LeBron James dreamt of making his mother proud

LeBron James always had an undeterred spirit to make it big in whichever field he would choose. The great basketball player that we know him as today once aspired to make his mother proud with his successful sporting career. And so he did.

James was one of the most hyped draft prospects in 2003, and indeed, he has lived up to the expectations surrounding him. A 21-year-old interview from his rookie season shows the Lakers and Cavs legend describe his goals and ambitions after entering the league.

“I look at my goal and my dream as two different things. My dream is to see my mother happy every day, but my goal…is to get to the NBA.”

It’s interesting to note how LeBron James’ first focus as a rookie was establishing himself in the NBA. Bron averaged 20.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 5 in his rookie season and also won the Rookie of the Year award. This proves how King James had already achieved his goal and was now out to fulfill his dream.

Surely, Gloria James must be proud of her son, who recently surpassed the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in NBA career scoring leaders. Once, LBJ also wrote a letter to thank his mother.

LBJ once wrote a heartful message thanking his mother and passing her example

LeBron James has always been thankful to his mother, Gloria James, for making him the man he is today. Gloria had LeBron at age 16 and single-handedly raised him amid hardships and adversities. James once recalled how he and his mother were always on the move to make a comfortable living in Akron.

Owing to all the sacrifices made by his mother, James wrote a heartfelt message in Shriver Report, passing on his mother’s example to all the single parents raising their children.

“People always say I am devoted to my mother. That’s true, but only because for every minute of my life, she has been devoted to me. My mother taught me what devotion truly means. I have tried to pass along her example by helping kids who are growing up in single-parent homes through the LeBron James Family Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.”

James’ gesture is a sign of ultimate respect and gratitude that one can show for all their successes. These qualities make James an incredibly likable and inspiring personality, with millions looking up to him as an idol figure.