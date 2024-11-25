A’ja Wilson Convinces Jalen Brunson and His Crew Why WNBA Truly Deserves Investments

The WNBA saw an unprecedented surge last season, with ticket sales, live attendance, streaming numbers, jersey sales, and every other metric skyrocketing. But there’s still a long way to go for the W. During an appearance on Jalen Brunson’s The Roommates Show, reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson explained how proper investment will get them there.

Wilson believes that people unwilling to invest in the league because it doesn’t generate enough money don’t understand that it’s a catch-22 situation. The league is ready to reach new heights with each season, but if nobody gets the ball rolling with investments, then all their efforts will be in vain.

The 28-year-old said that all the talk about the WNBA’s growth is pointless if no one is prepared to “truly invest” in the league. It’ll take something more than just investment in the beginning for the W to rise up. The investment will start showing results in a few years, so, whoever wants to play a role in the league’s growth must have patience.

Wilson said that people need to have a “realistic” approach towards this and not be in it for quick in and out money. She said, “When it comes to our CBA and opting out of that is like, okay, we’re really ready to sit at this table and discuss…who’s going to put their money where their mouth is and that’s the conversation. We, the players can continue to push.”

Getting better facilities for traveling, practice, and conditioning, among other things, can have a positive impact on the league. Wilson being at the forefront of this movement is important because she is the best player in the league and a proven leader. She is also often referred to as the ‘LeBron James of the WNBA’.

A’ja Wilson on LeBron James comparisons

Wilson’s accomplishments, which include two WNBA titles, three league MVP titles, two DPOYs, and six All-Star appearances, have brought her the recognition she deserves. The 28-year-old is often compared to King James as a result. While it’s an honor to be mentioned alongside the NBA superstar for Wilson, she understands the responsibility that comes with it.

On “The Job Interview” with Wall Street Journal, she said, “Talk about a crown that’s heavy. I feel like that’s what it is but I try to wear it with grace. When it comes to LeBron and his career, and his journey, he did things on his time, his way.”

“People tried to mold him and cookie-cut him, and try to put him in this box. And I think every year, Bron constantly showed up and showed people why you will never put him in a box. So I feel like when people compare me to him, when it comes to our league, that’s what I see,” she added.

Wilson is driven by her passion, but she never compromises on the fun that one is supposed to have while playing the game. As for where she’s headed, she believes that if she’s being compared to LBJ, she must be doing something right.