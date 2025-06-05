LeBron James Reminisces Over Frustratedly Cussing Out Coaches During Steph Curry And Warriors’ 3rd Quarter Avalanches

May 31, 2018 – Oakland, California, U.S – LeBron James 23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends against Stephen Curry 30 of the Golden State Warriors during their NBA Basketball Herren USA Championship Game 1 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California on Thursday, May 31, 2018 | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

No matter the sport, athletes tend to hold onto that one game or stretch where they lost control or simply their edge. NBA players are no exception, and that includes “The King” LeBron James.

In a recently released episode of his widely popular Mind the Game podcast, the former Cleveland Cavalier opened up — both painfully and with a hint of humor — about what it was like facing the Golden State Warriors at their peak.

Bron disclosed how powerless he felt in those periods. “OH MY GOODNESS!” he blurted out.

Detailing his experience, the now-Lakers star remembered one particular moment from the 2017-2018 season when he snapped at his coaches, partly out of embarrassment. “Early on, you talk about it, and then if it still happens, then, when the coaches come into the locker room and bring it up, you’re like ‘Shut the hell up, don’t talk about it we know.'”

Lebron was not trying to be disrespectful. He was just frustrated.

When preparing for the somewhat inevitable Golden State third-quarter barrage of points, Bron detailed what was usually said during their halftime break. “Guys, listen: Get out there, get a warm-up, because Golden State, in the third quarter, they are going to try to blitz [us] right away.”

James’ Cavaliers faced the Warriors in four straight NBA Finals between 2015 and 2018, battling against the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and a stacked roster. And each time, they braced for the Warriors’ third-quarter surge, where the game could completely shift in just a few minutes.

“Steph and Klay, those guys [would] start the third quarter and [try] to hit you with a 9-0 run right away [to] make you call a timeout the momentum going.”

During the 2017–2018 season, much to the frustration of the entire league, Golden State led all teams with 30.2 third-quarter points per game. That dominance was no fluke. Their third quarters routinely blindsided opponents — either by blowing close games wide open or delivering complete, overwhelming beatdowns.

A February 24, 2017 clash at Oracle Arena served as a perfect example of the Warriors’ third-quarter dominance, as J.J. Redick and the LA Clippers took on Golden State.

The Clippers entered halftime with a 61–49 lead, seemingly in control. But everything flipped in an instant when Curry sparked an offensive outburst.

In just 3 minutes and 37 seconds, Curry poured in 17 of his game-high 35 points, including four three-pointers. The Warriors went on to score 50 points in the third quarter alone — their first 50-point period since 1989 — turning a halftime deficit into a double-digit win and sending a loud message to the rest of the league.

Redick, who was on the Clippers’ squad, spoke about his feelings during the post-game media run. “And there is just this … feeling,” Redick attempted to explain. “Like, at some point, Steph’s gonna get hot. At some point, they’re gonna just hit three straight threes, the crowd is going to go nuts — and it’s on.”

The Warriors didn’t just score quickly — they overwhelmed opponents with pace, passing, movement, and deep shooting from every position.

Curry led the charge, but Klay Thompson and Draymond Green contributed in different, equally devastating ways. Coaches couldn’t counter it. Defenders couldn’t stay disciplined. No team had enough answers once Golden State hit full throttle.

Thompson’s legendary 37-point quarter in 2015 proved what they were capable of. That night against Sacramento, he went 13-for-13 from the field — including 9-of-9 from three — in just 12 soul-crushing minutes.

Curry had his moment on Halloween that same year, torching the Pelicans for 28 points in the third quarter alone. Golden State didn’t just flip momentum — they demolished it. These quarters turned playoff games into highlight reels and nightmares.

James saw those moments up close. But in 2016, he and his Cavaliers finally found a way to counter Golden State’s scoring avalanche — with poise, intelligence, and elite execution when it mattered most.

“You [try] to figure out ways you could combat it, and the only way you can combat it is by scoring, by attacking the rim, getting the foul, getting that whistle blown, getting to the free throw line, [to] kind of slow them down a little bit.”

As this year’s Finals spotlight new contenders like Oklahoma City and Indiana, James’ reflections still resonate with NBA fans. He faced the Warriors dynasty at its peak — and still carries the scars of those gut-punch third quarters years later.

Golden State’s third-quarter blitzes remain unmatched in NBA history. They didn’t just swing momentum — they defined a championship era through sheer, unrelenting firepower.

Those electric stretches — when games flipped in seconds — became the Warriors’ calling card, feared across the league.

James’ words weren’t just nostalgic. They revealed the mental toll those runs took, even on the game’s elite. And they reminded everyone that the 2015–2019 Warriors weren’t just great — they were inevitable when the third quarter rolled around.