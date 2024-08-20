NBA Legend Believes 2024-25 76ers Are Joel Embiid’s Best Team

Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks in game four of the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

For several years, the Philadelphia 76ers have been attempting to make deep runs in the postseason. But, the franchise never seemed to capitalize on these chances and get over the 2nd round hump in the playoffs. This year, however, things should be different, as per former NBA Player Eddie Johnson.

Eddie Johnson is one of the pundits to often be critical of Embiid’s performances. During a talk show appearance, Johnson indirectly gave JoJo an ultimatum to win the championship while claiming that the 2024-2025 Sixers was the best team he’s ever played with.

The Sacramento Kings legend justified himself by praising the two All-Stars – Tyrese Maxey and Paul George – alongside Embiid.

Johnson gave Maxey lofty compliments, claiming that he had the potential to step up as the number 1 scoring option on any given night.

“I think it’s the kind of team that can save both players. Because Tyrese Maxey is an all-star guard. He is legit. He has proven that he can take over. Like, not just a third guy, he can actually ascend to the number one guy any given night. That’s how good he is offensively,” Johnson began.

Additionally, Johnson also spoke about George’s prowess on the defensive end. Even if PG had an off night offensively, the team was equipped with another player in Kelly Oubre Jr. who could take on as the team’s #3 scoring option.

“I think Paul George has some good scores around him that if he can have an off night, he can go over and just play defense and guard whoever on the court, and be a disruptor, and allow Kelly Oubre to say, you know what? Go ahead, man. You got it going. This is Joel Embiid’s best team,” Eddie Johnson concluded.

“[Tyrese Maxey] takes a lot of pressure off of him.”@Jumpshot8 tells @SamMitchellNBA this season might be Joel Embiid’s best chance to win a title. pic.twitter.com/RCICi27pNQ — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 19, 2024

The Pennsylvania side had the best offseason among all teams. Apart from acquiring a superstar in Paul George, Daryl Morey was also successful in surrounding the big three of Embiid, George, and Maxey with some great role players. While Oubre might get a spot in the starting lineup, other role players such as Eric Gordon, Reggie Jackson, Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, and rookie Jared McCain will have a huge impact coming off the bench.

There is merit in Eddie Johnson’s take. The team does look as stacked as it can get. Additionally, Embiid has never shared the locker room with a player as great as Paul George. Besides Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, the 2023 MVP spent merely over a year with Jimmy Butler and an out-of-form James Harden.

The Philly side are more than capable of defeating the Boston Celtics and have no excuses, barring significant injuries, if they end up falling short of the championship for yet another season.