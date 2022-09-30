“NBA Made a Big Mistake”: When Charles Barkley Blasted Teams for Blindly Emulating The Warriors

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley’s candid take on other NBA teams trying to model themselves after the Golden State Warriors.

There is no denying that the Golden State Warriors are the flag bearers for revolutionizing the game of basketball in the modern era. Stephen Curry and co have changed the landscape forever with their ability to run the floor, followed by their never before seen shooting.

The NBA today is much more skill-based than it ever was. The 3-ball is no more a luxury but a necessity, especially for potential aspirants wanting to go pro. Size is no more the only criterion to make the league, with bigs like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic constantly striving to better their jumper despite being close to seven-feet tall.

There are seldom players today that possess the ability to terrorize in the paint, such as what the likes of Shaquille O’Neal did in the past. While superstars like the Greek Freak continue to keep the paint game alive, possessing a long-range will certainly draft you higher.

Despite this fundamental change, veteran forward Charles Barkley believes teams shouldn’t model their style of play to that of the Warriors. Nicknamed the Round Mound of the Rebound, Barkley called out today’s bigs for not utilizing their size.

“Why do I want guys physically bigger and stronger at the perimeter”: Charles Barkley throws shade at today’s centers.

Hailing from the old-school era, Barkley doesn’t understand the league’s obsessions with the 3-point ball. While he has nothing against the Warriors, the former MVP doesn’t fathom everyone attempting to emulate them and not playing their natural game.

“NBA made a big mistake when everybody tried to model themselves after the Golden State Warriors. Couple of reasons why I think it is stupid to play like that is because no.1 you take your size advantage out of the game, Why do I want Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin, why do I want guys physically bigger and stronger, why do I want them out on the perimeter?”

Adding to The Chuckster’s points, teams barring GSW have failed to develop individuality, something Steve Kerr and his crew continue to reap benefits after. However, this is changing, evidence being the MVPs of the last four seasons with Giannis and Jokic winning, two each.

Nonetheless, the Dubs continue to hold the secret recipe when it comes to winning on the ultimate stage.

