22 y/o Charles Barkley berated 76ers team owner for blaming them for low fan interactions

Charles Barkley, as a mere sophomore in the NBA, chastised the Philadelphia 76ers’ team owner for blaming them for a close win.

Charles Barkley entered the league as a loud-mouthed individual. Fast-forward to present day and the entirety of the NBA fanbase loves him for it as they get to hear some of the most honest and unbiased takes from him. However, having someone that crass at the center of your team all while still being in your early 20s wasn’t exactly ideal for the higher ups.

Of course, there came a point, and very quickly that too, where everybody accepted Chuck for who he was simply because of how good he was on the basketball court.

By the time he was a sophomore in the NBA, he had upped his averages to 20 points and 12.8 rebounds a night on 57% shooting from the field.

The Philadelphia 76ers, who drafted Charles Barkley, would actually win the NBA championship in 1983 after having one of the most iconic postseason runs in league history. It is quite unfortunate that Chuck wasn’t part of this squad as if he were merely 2 years earlier, he would’ve retired with a ring.

Charles Barkley has a back-and-forth with team owner.

The Philadelphia 76ers had established themselves as powerhouses in the NBA in the early to mid 1980s. With guys like Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Darryl Dawkins, and Maurice Cheeks in various iterations of their squad, championship contention was always at the precipice for them.

However, as the elder statesmen started to live up to that moniker, the Sixers started to slip. Charles Barkley coming in in 1984 was definitely something they needed to keep going but the team would never truly feel like a title contender once it was clear Dr. J and Moses weren’t the same guys any longer.

In one instance, 76ers owner, Harold Katz, blasted the team at the beginning of the 1985-86 season for nearly giving up a double digit lead to the Warriors in late November. Katz was berate the players, claiming it was their fault and not coach’s.

Katz would also have a probably with their lack of enthusiasm all throughout the game, pointing out that fans from New York were louder in the arena than their own Sixers fans. After having heard enough, Charles Barkley fired back and said:

“Why doesn’t he coach the team? We don’t need people to tell us we’re playing bad. We know we’re playing bad and we need support more than anything. It seems like everyone is cutting us up. It’s like spitting on a man when he’s down.”

That Sixers team would eventually win 54 games but lose to Sidney Moncrief’s Bucks in the semis. Philly wouldn’t win 50+ games again until the 1989-90 season.

