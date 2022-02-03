“Nah, make it Clutch Kuz, but First Team Defense”: Kyle Kuzma sends out a message following his game-clinching block on the seven-foot Joel Embiid

Kyle Kuzma tweets about being All-NBA Defensive First Team after pulling off a game-clinching block on MVP front runner Joel Embiid.

Kyle Kuzma is making Lakers Nation regret all the mocking and hate they threw at him. The former champion is showing his true potential in the Wizard uniform. According to various reports, LeBron James played the role of a catalyst in Kuzma’s exit from the purple and gold franchise.

And it is evident who got the better of the trade. The 6″9′ forward is excelling in all facets of the game, not limited to offense. On Thursday night’s game against the Sixers in Philadelphia, Kuzma had one of the best blocks of his career on the seven-foot Embiid, resulting in the Wizards winning the contest.

REJECTED BY KUZ! pic.twitter.com/3aP2YucnhJ — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) February 3, 2022

The Washington team finally ended their six-game losing streak, with Kuzma leading the way from the front. The 26-year old had 24-points, 7-rebounds, and 3-blocks. Kuzma was 10-for-19 from the field and an impressive 4-for-6 from the 3-point line.

It seems like Kuzma has Embiid’s number, a couple of weeks back, Kuzma performed one of the best dunks of his career, posterizing Embiid and now the block.

Kyle Kuzma believes he has played All-NBA First team this season.

Kuzma has had a complete turnaround year playing for the Wizards. Though the Wizards are struggling for a spot in the play-in tournament, Kuzma is making all the internet trolls delete their previous posts. The Michigan native is averaging 16.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG, shooting 46.0% from the field.

The former Lakers player is definitely a candidate for the MIP this season. In his first season with the Wizards, Kuzma recorded his career-high of 41-points. The Wizards forward make his presence felt from beyond the arc as well.

Kyle Kuzma tonight: 24 Points

7 Rebounds

3 Assists

3 Blocks

1 Steal

53% FG

4/6 3PM pic.twitter.com/PqBUqOjvyN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 3, 2022

Give Kyle Kuzma the max — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) February 3, 2022

Kyle Kuzma with a huuuuge block on Joel Embiid with 7.4 seconds left and the Wizards up by 2. Second straight game with 3 blocks for Kuzma. pic.twitter.com/LVUKhLDMNG — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 3, 2022

Kyle Kuzma really the new face of the Wizards 😂 — Dialante (@Deetalksalot) February 2, 2022

Though Kuzma has been impressive on both ends of the floor, All-NBA Defensive First Team seems tough to attain, considering the competition from Draymond Green, Rudy Gobert, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo being top contenders.