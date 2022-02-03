Basketball

“Nah, make it Clutch Kuz, but First Team Defense”: Kyle Kuzma sends out a message following his game-clinching block on the seven-foot Joel Embiid

"Nah, make it Clutch Kuz, but First Team Defense": Kyle Kuzma sends out a message following his game-clinching block on the seven-foot Joel Embiid
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan went to his jump shot once I got traded to the Knicks!": Knicks' legend Charles Oakley talks to Draymond Green about how different MJ was as a teammate and a rival
Next Article
"Call me HEEEM!": LaMelo Ball hilariously coins a nickname for himself, while giving a shoutout to the legendary NBA Street
NBA Latest Post
“2 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers, 2 fouls, 22.2% FG on 2/2/22!?”: Desmond Bane strangely records the most satisfying stat line of all-time
“2 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers, 2 fouls, 22.2% FG on 2/2/22!?”: Desmond Bane strangely records the most satisfying stat line of all-time

Desmond Bane recorded the most unique stat line of all time during the Grizzlies’ 120-108…