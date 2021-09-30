“I had Covid twice, so I don’t feel comfortable taking the vaccine”: Michael Porter Jr adamantly argues against NBA implementing vaccine mandate for 2021-22

Michael Porter Jr. isn’t comfortable taking the vaccine for COVID-19 and is adamant there shouldn’t be a mandate for NBA players to take it.

The NBA reportedly plans to set stricter protocols for unvaccinated players which include being separated from vaccinated teammates during travel. Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. may have to get used to flying alone. He recently announced in an interview that he will not be getting vaccinated.

Michael Porter Jr. told the Denver Post that he will not be getting vaccinated because he has already contracted the virus twice.

He goes on to say –

“For me, I had COVID twice, I saw how my body reacted, and although the chances are slim with the vaccine, there’s a chance you could have a bad reaction to it.” “For me, I don’t feel comfortable.”

Michael Porter Jr.’s argument is that he already knows what a fight with COVID-19 entails. He just doesn’t know what kind of effect the vaccine will have on him.

Michael Porter Jr.’s stance on mandating the Covid-19 Vaccine

The 6’10 Small Forward is of the opinion that there shouldn’t be a mandate for NBA players to take it. In a recent interview, he mentions –

“My stance on the mandate is it definitely shouldn’t be a mandate. It should be everyone’s decision. I see it both ways.”

He goes on to say –

“If you want to get it because you feel more protected and you feel safer, and it’s protecting people around you, get it. That’s good for you. But if you feel like, ‘Oh, for me, I don’t feel safe getting it, then don’t get it.”

Reports suggest that Michael Porter Jr. is not the only unvaccinated member of the Nuggets.

The 6’10” forward is on the back of a breakout 2020-21 season in which he averaged 19.0 points per game.

The Nuggets will hope this does not affect Michael Porter Jr.’s availability on the court. He recently just signed a 5-year, $207 million extension with the team.

Jamal Murray is also out for the foreseeable future. The Nuggets front office hopes MPJ’s production takes a huge jump and he fulfills his potential…if he is able to step on the court that is.