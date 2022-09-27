NBA Reddit reminisces over nostalgic Michael Jordan-Shaquille O’Neal “On the Run” intro music from 1996 ECF

The vibes during Michael Jordan and the Bulls vs Shaquille O’Neal and the Magic playoffs clash from 1996 were immaculate.

Back in the 1990s, during the Chicago Bulls’ reign, the vibes at their arena were absolutely phenomenal. One particular clash – Michael Jordan and the Bulls vs Shaquille O’Neal and the Magic – gave fans goosebumps.

Back in 1996, during the Eastern Conference Finals, the United Center was absolutely popping. With “On the Run” playing during the player’s introduction, the atmosphere was mesmerizing.

Have a look at it.

Just moments right after, the Bulls ended up finishing dominating Shaq’s Magic 121-83, and eventually won the series 4-0.

Also Read: “You’re not allowed to come back”: Michael Jordan’s biggest pet peeve on his $15 million golf course, as per Jason Kidd

NBA Reddit reacts to the vibe during Michael Jordan and the Bulls-O’Neal and the Magic’s clash

As soon as the old video of resurfaced on social media, NBA Reddit blew up with reactions.

The NBA back then really was something else. Of course, the team presentations have become much grander, however, there was a sense of excitement that was present during the late 1990s.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan always put on a show”: Jason Kidd lauds the 6x champ for being the best player he had to guard