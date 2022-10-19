NBA Reddit Streams : How to watch NBA Matches for free?

The NBA season is back, and we had a great start to the year with two exciting battles yesterday night. Today, the majority of the teams will be in action.

Last season saw the Golden State Warriors rise back to prominence, winning their fourth title in eight years. They started their championship defense off strong, winning in a blowout game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

30 teams will be vying for the NBA title this year. Since the NBA adopted the play-in tournament, 10 teams from each conference will have a shot to win the championship.

The 7-10 seeds will duke it out in the play-in tournament for the 7th and 8th seeds. The 7th seed will play the 8th seed, and the winner automatically qualifies for the 7th seed. Then, the loser of that game will play the winner of the 9th seed vs. the 10th seed. The winner there qualifies for the 8th seed.

It should be another exciting season, and we’re in line for some great games.

How to watch NBA games tonight with cable?

Each NBA game will be broadcast on separate channels depending on where you’re watching it from. Local channels will host the games of their teams.

For example, Bulls games always appear on NBC Chicago or WGN, local TV networks. Tonight, two games will also air on ESPN, the Knicks-Grizzlies game, and the Mavericks-Suns game.

How to Stream NBA Games for Free?

If you simply can’t be around a TV during the games, then you can stream games using the broadcaster’s affiliated app/website. For instance, if you’re already subscribed to ESPN, you could get your playoff fix on WatchESPN. However, you would need to already have a cable subscription for this.

A more viable solution for cord cutters would be to watch the games on a platform that carries a combination of ABC, ESPN, and TNT. For example, services including FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu+ and AT&T TV will offer all 3 channels.

Of course, there are some cheaper options like Sling TV, ESPN+, or NBA that will stream some, but not all, of the playoff games. If you’re already subscribed to one or more of these platforms, then you’re good to go.

However even if you aren’t, most platforms offer free trials. Now might be the perfect time to take your free week/month.

What Is The Best Way To Stream NBA Games?

Unfortunately, there are currently no entirely free and legal ways to watch the NBA. The owners of the Reddit NBA Streams page clearly haven’t gone into hiding, returning with a page called r/adamsilverfanpage, a ironic jab at NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

This time, the people running the page have been more careful so to not violate any of Reddit’s rules. Regardless, it is highly recommended that you choose from the following paid options to get your NBA fix.

Across the long NBA season, games are broadcasted on ESPN, TNT, ABC, NBA TV, and RSNs (regional sports networks). Therefore, it is hard to find a single streaming service that can satisfy all your needs given the variety of broadcast rights.

A number of platforms including, but not restricted to YouTube TV, fuboTV, Vidgo, Hulu+Live Sports, AT&T, and Sling TV offer their own unique packages.

The best thing you can do is look into each streaming service to see what they offer and at what price, looking out specifically for your local market games.

Another option to look into is the league’s official streaming service: League Pass. Technically speaking, this is the only way to watch every single game live and on-demand.

But there’s a catch. Only international subscribers will have access to every single game. Due to the blackout rules in the States, fans living in the US can only watch out-of-market games live.

Additionally, you can’t watch nationally televised games live either, which unfortunately includes the playoffs. Therefore, this service is of great use for hardcore fans, but it is especially valuable for fans who don’t live in the market where their favorite team plays.

