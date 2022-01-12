NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Alex Caruso playing vs the Brooklyn Nets? Chicago Bulls release injury report for their guard ahead of matchup against Kevin Durant and Co

Chicago Bulls injury report update reveals the availability of Alex Caruso ahead of important clash versus Nets.

Alex Caruso has been an integral part of the high-flying Bulls this season. The 27-year-old is averaging 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this season off the bench. His impressive displays have put him firmly in contention for the 6MOY award.

Moreover, he is averaging 2 steals per game, which is right up there in the steals leaderboards. Just to be put things into perspective, the Bulls have a defensive rating of 108.7 when he is on the court, and 110.7 when is off it, which is nearly dead last in the league.

.@ACFresh21 is ready to get his hand back in the cookie jar 🍪 He’s averaging 2.0 SPG (second in NBA) for the Bulls this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6CklHFT7LC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 11, 2022

The Chicago Bulls were on a 9-game winning streak before falling to the Dallas Mavericks. However, they quickly bounced back with a victory over the lowly Detroit Pistons ahead of their matchup vs the Nets.

Also Read: “LA Clippers were short-handed, while OKC and Houston Rockets are some of the worst teams in the NBA”: Patrick Beverley’s brutally honest take on the Timberwolves’ four-game winning streak coming to an end

What is the current status of Alex Caruso ahead of their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets?

Fan favourite Alex Caruso will miss the game against the Nets due to NBA’s health and safety protocols. The 27-year-old was actually all to set to return from a foot injury against the Mavericks. However, he was almost immediately placed under the league’s safety protocols.

Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso has gone into the health and safety protocols just as the #Bulls were hoping to get him back from injury. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/puWLCiXIaC — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) January 5, 2022

While DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine have taken all the spotlight for the Bulls this season with All-Star-type seasons, their guard Caruso has quietly grown into one of the most important members of the team.

The Bulls definitely will miss the services of Alex Caruso, especially on the defensive side, against championship contenders Nets, who have two superstar guards: Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Alex Caruso had 6 steals tonight, tying a career-high. He leads the NBA in steals per game. He’s doing that off the bench. pic.twitter.com/G5YP8g4ULL — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 11, 2021

The Bulls enter the contest against Brooklyn as slight favourites. One can expect the guard duo of Ayo Dosunmo and Coby White to take up some of the workload as Caruso is sidelined for the contest.

Also Read: “I call my guys out and expect the same from them!”: Joel Embiid is happy after Sixers’ young guards respond to the Big man with great performances from three-point line