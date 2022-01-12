“LA Clippers were short-handed, while OKC and Houston Rockets are some of the worst teams in the NBA”: Patrick Beverley’s brutally honest take on the Timberwolves’ four-game winning streak coming to an end

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Patrick Beverley believes his team’s four-game winning streak came against relatively weaker or short-handed teams.

The New Orleans Pelicans ended the four-game winning streak of the Timberwolves, defeating them 128-125. Brandon Ingram was the knight in shining armor for the Pelicans, scoring three 3-pointers in crunch time, including the game-winning shot with less than one second remaining.

The Wolves gave it all they had with Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns combining for an efficient 54-points from the field. The game had 19 lead changes and 14 ties. However, Ingram’s hot streak from the 3-point line spoilt the party for the Wolves.

The Minnesota team slipped below +500 and is currently the 9th seed in the western conference. The Wolves were on a great run, especially with Towns and Edwards playing their best basketball. Thus with the streak coming to an end, veteran guard Patrick Beverley gave an honest assessment of his team.

Pat Beverley is not one to mince his words, describing his team’s wins over OKC, Rockets, and Clippers as tricky.

Patrick Beverley analyzes Minnesota’s four-game winning streak.

There is no denying that the Wolves roster boasts some of the best talents in the league. In what many believe, Edwards’ game bears a great resemblance to that of Michael Jordan’s. On the other hand, KAT is one of the most skilled big men in the league, with a great jump shot.

However, the team is somewhat lacking despite having such a presence of talent. Veteran point guard Beverley assessed the team’s streak coming to an end.

“The last four were trick games. Clippers were short-handed. OKC, one of the worst teams in the NBA. Houston, one of the worst teams in the NBA.”

Edwards was quick to take responsibility for tonight’s game, saying the following.

“I blame myself. I think I had 0-points in the 1st quarter. I blame myself. I can’t perform in the 4th and not perform in the 1st and 2nd quarter. I wasn’t struggling to get in a rhythm, I wasn’t playing at all. I was just out there.”

