“I call my guys out and expect the same from them!”: Joel Embiid is happy after Sixers’ young guards respond to the Big man with great performances from three-point line

Joel Embiid is not only going down in Sixers’ record books with his series of 30-point games he’s also getting his team Ws and making his teammates better in his own way.

While there is little to no chance that Joel Embiid will make it to the top of the MVP race due to the hiatus start to the season, but the Sixers big man is surely putting up numbers that are no lesser than any of the contenders.

On Monday night, Embiid kept things going. He took over yet another game, going for 31-points, 8-rebounds, and 6-assists in Philly’s comfortable 111-91 victory against the lowly Houston Rockets.

Thanks to the 4-time All-Star, the Sixers extended their winning streak to a season-long seven games and improved to 23-16. They now sit at fifth place in the Eastern Conference and look pretty stable after a tumultuous start to the season.

Their MVP has been the sole reason behind that, he’s scored 30-plus points in all seven games of this hot streak. It has put him on an exclusive list with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson as the only Philly players to have that many 30-point games in a row.

Joel is not just breaking records and making himself better, he’s also improving his teammates as he needs their support as well in the absence of Ben Simmons.

Joel Embiid is making Sixers better as a unit by calling out his young guards

In the past few weeks, Embiid has had each of his young guards, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle join him at the podium for postgame interviews. The Sixers’ leader publicly demanded that they take more threes in his typical fun way.

This is a much better example of how you handle a poor performance where the Sixers still find a way to win Love to see the chemistry growing between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/RAklRzsh0A — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) December 29, 2021

Calling out Tyrese just worked fine on the guard. He returned a career-best 3-point night against the Brooklyn Nets in a 102-110 victory, going 5/8 from downtown, getting 25-points, 7-rebounds, and 4-assists.

🤣After talking trash to Kevin Durant you Gotta love Joel Embiid talking trash to Sixers teammate Tyrese Maxey! “you see what happens when you freakin’ shoot 3’s? Come on man, shoot the 3!… you were great… that’s how you respond to criticism” @JoelEmbiid loves @TyreseMaxey pic.twitter.com/ae0I4dUe6A — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) December 31, 2021

He then tried to apply the same technique for Matisse Thybulle. One of the best defenders in the Sixers squad is often hesitant to let it fly from the distance.

Instead of being hesitant, both the guards obliged on the very next nights to Embiid’s delight. Joel talked about it after Thybulle attempted 5 threes against the Rockets following just 4 attempts in his last 5 outings before that game.

.@JoelEmbiid on successfully (& publicly) challenging @TyreseMaxey and @MatisseThybulle to shoot more 3’s: “We’re extremely close. It’s never personal. Sometimes the best way to lead is – you’ve gotta call guys out. I expect them to do the same to me when I’m not doing my job.” pic.twitter.com/gT7l1txynK — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 11, 2022

