Basketball

“I call my guys out and expect the same from them!”: Joel Embiid is happy after Sixers’ young guards respond to the Big man with great performances from three-point line

"I call my guys out and expect the same from them!": Joel Embiid is happy after Sixers' young guards respond to the Big man with great performances from three-point line
Akash Murty

Previous Article
Best BBL bowling figures: Rashid Khan's career-best bowling figures among best bowling figures in BBL
Next Article
Dota Pro Circuit 2021-2022 Winter Major Update: Valve has cancelled the first Dota 2 Major of DPC Winter Tour 2022?
NBA Latest Post
"I call my guys out and expect the same from them!": Joel Embiid is happy after Sixers' young guards respond to the Big man with great performances from three-point line
“I call my guys out and expect the same from them!”: Joel Embiid is happy after Sixers’ young guards respond to the Big man with great performances from three-point line

Joel Embiid is not only going down in Sixers’ record books with his series of…