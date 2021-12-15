NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Paul George playing vs Utah Jazz? LA Clippers release elbow injury report for their MVP candidate

Paul George is questionable for the Clippers’ Wednesday night clash against the Utah Jazz with an elbow contusion.

PG-13 has been the Clippers’ entire offense at various points through their topsy-turvy 2021-22 NBA season. The 31-year-old was having probably the best season of his career at this point.

While George obviously is a great two-way player from before, it was his playmaking that he seemed to take the next step in, early on this year. While George’s turnovers have since piled up, he’s still the Clippers’ entire offensive hub when on the floor now.

However, PG-13 is hardly the only trump card up Ty Lue’s sleeve this year. While the Clippers have a putrid offense, ranked in the lowest 20th percentile, their defense is elite.

Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum have all been aces on that end for a veteran team in need of energy. Zubac, in particular, has anchored their defense amazingly well during his minutes every night.

NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Paul George playing vs Utah Jazz?

Paul George missed the Clippers’ blowout win over league leaders Phoenix Suns on Monday night. That was his 3rd straight game missed with an elbow contusion, which he suffered during their win over the Blazers.

This contusion will probably keep him out of their national TV clash against 2021 playoff opponents Utah Jazz tonight. The Clippers will be visiting Vivint Smart Home Arena for their first clash against Donovan Mitchell and co this year.

Hi, Hello Paul George and Nicolas Batum are QUESTIONABLE against the Utah Jazz. Have a nice day! — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) December 15, 2021

While LA’s other basketball team had no problem putting the Devin Booker-shorn Suns away, the Jazz will be at full strength entering this contest. They will definitely have a hard time breaking down their defense, heralded by the league’s best rim protector in Rudy Gobert.

The Clippers already average very few paint points per game this season. That figure should only go down if the Jazz are able to exert their influence defensively.