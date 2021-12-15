“Shaquille O’Neal hit his head at an exit sign”: The Lakers legend fails to trick the cast of Inside the NBA into believing he was attacked by a Hawk

NBA legend and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal reveals the reason behind his new look during the introduction of Tuesday’s episode of Inside the NBA.

Tuesday night’s episode of Inside the NBA was iconic in many ways. Stephen Curry became the all-time leader in 3-pointers made. The night was very emotional for the former unanimous MVP with Ray Allen and Reggie Miller in attendance at the Madison Square Garden.

Another highlight of the show was Shaquille O’Neal’s look. The Lakers veteran was wearing a wig, having everyone in splits. The host of the show, Ernie Johnson, would ask Shaq to reveal the story behind it, to which O’Neal said,

“You promise not to laugh? I was leaving my house the other day, and a Hawk attacked me.”

The reply had the panelists in splits who were not ready to buy that answer. However, the four-time champion did have a huge bandage covering his head.

After a lot of prodding, the seven-footer O’Neal revealed he hit his head at an exit sign. The co-panelists would immediately burst out laughing, with Ernie commenting it was a great look.

The award-winning show Inside the NBA never seizes to surprise us with its antics, whether it’s the cast or the skits. Recently, Shaq had everyone amused with his new look on the show. The fifteen-time All-Star was wearing a rather unusual wig during the introduction of the show.

Though Shaq gave a hilarious story behind it, everyone knew he was bluffing. The three-time Finals MVP would later reveal that he had hurt his head while hitting an exit sign. Thus, having everyone on the set in splits.

“I was walking and didn’t see the exit sign.” 😂@SHAQ has a backstory to his new look. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/J7Uazei0AA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

O’Neal had a bandage on his head that was of a considerable size, with Kenny Smith asking him from where did procure such a large bandage. The veteran seemed embarrassed to share the story. Shaq, who always used his size and strength to his advantage during his NBA days, was at the receiving end this time around.

It is commendable how the cast of the show doesn’t shy away from laughing at themselves, which is probably why it is one of the longest-running shows.