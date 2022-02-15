NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Daniel Theis playing vs the Philadelphia 76ers? Boston Celtics release availability report for their big man ahead of matchup against Joel Embiid and Co

Boston Celtics injury report update reveals the availability of new acquisition Daniel Theis ahead of clash versus Sixers.

Daniel Theis was part of a trade on the deadline between the Celtics and Rockets which saw Dennis Schroder go the other way. The 29-year-old was actually part of the Cs for 3 years before getting shipped off to the Bulls in the 2020-21 season.

Boston is sending guard Dennis Schroder to the Rockets in the deal, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/4RFdjoULq3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

The German big man was having an underwhelming season with the Rockets, who were pretty bad themselves. The 4-year-pro is averaging career-lows since his sophomore year with averages of 8.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game this season.

Daniel Theis is listed as ‘Probable’ ahead of matchup against Philly.

According to the latest update, no players are listed on the injury report. Moreover, with the deal with Rockets complete, the Celtics should most likely also have Daniel Theis back as well. All that being said, the big man still remains a “game-time decision” against the 76ers.

He’s available to play tonight. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 15, 2022

One can expect the big man duo of Al Horford and Robert ‘Timelord’ Williams to see an increase in minutes if Theis sits out.

The C’s will certainly miss the services of Theis if he’s out. More so against the Sixers, as they are a team who are frontcourt heavy with the likes of Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid, who has been playing at an MVP level, and they will need all the help they can get.

The Celtics will enter the contest against the Sixers as favourites. In fact, they are on an 8-game winning streak at that. Moreover, they have the best record since the beginning of the year. However, you wouldn’t put it past Joel Embiid to single-handedly carry them to a win.

