Is James Wiseman playing tonight vs Milwaukee Bucks? Golden State Warriors provide meniscus injury update on the young star ahead of massive matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.

Will James Wiseman be playing for the Golden State Warriors tonight, against the Milwaukee Bucks?

James Wiseman has not played an NBA game in 11 months. After injuring his meniscus against the Houston Rockets in the 20-21 season, the big rook has been sidelined ever since. Wiseman provided the Warriors with something they have missed all season – height. The Golden State Warriors have played Kevon Looney in the center position, but he has a size disadvantage over the other centers of the league.

Wiseman returned to professional action after months of rehabilitation and scrimmages. He was assigned to the Warriors G-League affiliate – the Santa Cruz Warriors. Even though they did not win, James looked great and was raring to go again in the NBA.

When fit, James averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and .9 blocks a game, all in 21 minutes per game. He is still only a sophomore, but he plays the game with great maturity. With a wingspan of over 7 foot 6, the Warriors definitely could use the height and the athleticism that he brings to the table. Steph Curry and co. definitely would love to have him back, knowing they have a difficult schedule up ahead.

James Wiseman would not play for the Golden State Warriors, would continue to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors

Steve Kerr is taking his time and not rushing the young star back into action. They just had Klay come back after two near career-ending injuries, so they know a thing or two about rehabilitation. He scored 18 points 6 rebounds and did it with great efficiency. He did not play the whole game, only brought on for 20 minutes.

James Wiseman: “I was nervous. But I meditated this morning to chill, calm me down. And also I played 2K last night. Got buckets with KD.” pic.twitter.com/T4rYVykdf7 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 11, 2022

This was his 4th assignment with the G-League team, and this one is maybe the last before he returns fully into the second unit. Steve Kerr would be elated to have his towering center back to action, considering their games after the All-Star game have been a travesty.

They slipped to a 3-7 run in their last 10 games, which gave the Grizzlies the No.2 spot. They still are only a game behind, while fending off stiff competition from the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

