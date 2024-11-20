Isiah Pacheco Boost for Chiefs? Injury Analyst Provides Updates for Chiefs-Panthers in Week 12

There was a time when breaking your leg in the NFL would mean the end of your season (Jack Youngblood notwithstanding), but not in 2024. Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco fractured his fibula in Week 2 and was then placed on injured reserve following surgery to repair the break.

But now, heading into Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers, the angry-running Pacheco could be back on an NFL field just two and a half months after his surgery. The medical industry truly has progressed by leaps and bounds, especially when it comes to professional sports.

After eight weeks on injured reserve, Pacheco was activated off the IR list last week. He practiced in a limited capacity ahead of Week 11, but the Chiefs didn’t think he was quite ready. So, he remained inactive. However, it was reported early last Sunday that K.C. expected their top back to be healthy enough to play in Week 12.

Injury expert Dr. Jesse Morse also concurred in his weekly injury update video on YouTube, saying that Pacheco should be able to play. But he expects the team to bring the RB along slowly.

That means veteran Kareem Hunt is likely to split backfield duties with Pacheco for at least the near future. In Week 12, Hunt is likely to maintain nominal “RB1” status, though how long that lasts remains to be seen.

Luckily for the Panthers, they could also be bringing a crucial offensive weapon back into the fold in Week 12.

Adam Thielen could return for the Panthers vs. Chiefs

Panthers veteran wideout Adam Thielen has also been on injured reserve for some time. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 and has been on the shelf ever since. The Panthers activated the 34-year-old off injured reserve last week, though, like Pacheco, he was not ready in Week 11.

On Monday, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that he expects Thielen to suit up against the Chiefs. That would be a massive boost for QB Bryce Young, who lost his top wideout, Diontae Johnson, at the trade deadline. However, Morse did note that Thielen’s age and injury combined create a very high re-injury risk.

Morse also suggested that the Panthers are likely to be without third-string back Miles Sanders against K.C. as he deals with an ankle injury. It seems he avoided a fracture, though, which is encouraging. Chuba Hubbard will be a full-go despite a lingering knee issue, and rookie Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut.

The 2024 second-round pick missed the first 11 weeks as he continued to rehab from an ACL tear he suffered in his senior year at Texas. Morse does, however, expect him to be very limited for his first game.

The Chiefs have no other players on the injury report apart from players on IR. The Panthers, meanwhile, are still waiting on decisions for tight end Tommy Tremble, safety Jammie Robinson, and offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who are all currently designated as questionable for the Week 12 matchup in Charlotte.