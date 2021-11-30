NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Derrick Rose playing tonight vs Brooklyn Nets? Knicks release ankle injury report

Derrick Rose has missed the Knicks’ last 3 games on account of ankle problems. The Knicks have not released any update on it yet.

The Knicks’ clash with the Nets will represent a high-water mark in both teams’ schedules thus far. New York basketball is relevant in the championship picture once again.

Both teams seem capable of making waves in the NBA playoffs, albeit to different degrees. The Nets have the world’s most unguardable basketball player in Kevin Durant and perhaps the best playmaker in the league in James Harden. New York, by contrast, is less star-studded.

The addition of Kemba Walker has not had the effect that Leon Rose and co will have hoped for. Their starting lineup bled points on the defensive end and was outscored by around 8 points per 100 possessions.

Coach Tom Thibodeau clarified ahead of Tuesday night’s first TNT game that Alec Burks will be the starter for the team with immediate effect. However, Knicks fans will be looking beyond the journeyman guard for their best chance of beating Brooklyn this evening.

Is Derrick Rose playing tonight vs Brooklyn Nets? Knicks release ankle injury report

Derrick Rose has missed 2 wins and a blowout loss at home to the Phoenix Suns. There wasn’t much he could’ve added to their effort against the Suns, but every ball game starts at 0-0.

Tom Thibodeau would ideally be hoping to put RJ Barrett religiously on James Harden for the length of the game, matching their minutes. This would’ve allowed Derrick Rose to have a freer run offensively, burdened with less responsibility defensively.

However, D-Rose might miss tonight’s clash. The 2010-11 NBA MVP established himself as the Knicks’ most reliable scorer last season. They will definitely be looking elsewhere for his offensive output tonight.

Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley will both be asked to step up to the plate, as will Burks.

RJ Barrett is questionable for Tuesday’s game with a non-Covid illness. Also questionable are Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson. — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) November 29, 2021

