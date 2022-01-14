NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Kristaps Porzingis playing vs the Memphis Grizzlies? Dallas Mavericks release injury report for their big man ahead of matchup against Ja Morant and Co

Dallas Mavericks injury report update reveals the availability of star Kristaps Porzingis ahead of clash versus Memphis.

Kristaps Porzingis has really stepped up for the Mavs this season. The 26-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and a career-high 2.3 assists per game this season. Moreover, he is averaging 1.7 blocks per game, which is right up there in the blocks leaderboards.

The Latvian big man, spent a majority of his career with the Knicks, before getting shipped off to the Mavs, where he inked a five-year, $158 million max contract. In fact, 7-footer was playing some of his best basketball this year before the injury, averaging career-highs in points and assists for Dallas over that period.

Kristaps Porzingis is playing the best basketball of his life right now. 30 PTS

7 REB

9-16 FG

2-5 3P

10-10 FT He has scored 20+ in 7 straight games, the longest streak of his career. pic.twitter.com/tUQNAWHE2O — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 24, 2021

Kristaps Porzingis is listed as ‘out’ ahead of matchup against the Grizzlies.

According to the latest Mavs injury report, 7’3 unicorn Kristaps Porzingis listed as ‘out’ and will miss the game against Grizzlies. The 26-year-old was placed in health and safety protocols and has missed the last 6 games for the high-flying Mavericks team.

Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Kristaps Porzingis (H&S protocols) will both miss tomorrow night’s game in Memphis. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 13, 2022

However, it was reported that he is doing well and is set to return in the near future. But, just not against the Grizzlies.

Source says Kristaps Porzingis feels well and has been able to work out despite not yet clearing NBA’s health and safety protocols. Mavs’ game in Memphis will be the seventh Porzingis misses due to COVID. https://t.co/xZGlDQNPAR — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 13, 2022

While Luka Doncic garnering most of the spotlight for the Mavs this season, their big man Porzingis has quietly grown into one of the most important pieces in this squad.

One can expect the big man duo of Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith to see an increase in minutes and play as a small-ball center as Kristaps sits on the sidelines.

The Mavericks will certainly miss the services of Porzingis when he’s out. More so against the Grizzlies, as he matches up well against their small-ball center in Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Mavericks will enter the contest against the Grizzlies as clear underdogs. In fact, Ja Morant and Memphis are on an 11-game winning streak at that. However, you wouldn’t put it past Luka Doncic to single-handedly carry them to a win in Porzingis’ absence.