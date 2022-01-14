“Zach LaVine has been shooting better than Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, and other sharpshooters”: NBA Twitter applauds the Bulls star for being the only player to average 25+ PPG on 40% from 3

Zach LaVine is the only player in the league to be averaging 25+ PPG while shooting more than 40% from beyond the three-point arc.

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most surprising teams this season. Entering the 2021-2022 campaign, no one expected Billy Donovan’s boys to perform as well as they have been, so far. Apart from the resurgence of DeMar DeRozan, huge credits have to be given to Zach LaVine.

For the first time in his 5-year stint with the Bulls, LaVine has been provided with the perfect support system around him. And to his credit, Zach has been making full use of the star players he is sharing the backcourt with.

With numerous capable players on the squad, they have been able to take off a huge amount of the offensive load from the highflyer’s shoulders. Due to this, LaVine is in the midst of his most successful season, in terms of winning games.

Also Read: NBA Twitter applauds the Bucks MVP for becoming the only player to record a special feat in the last 40 seasons

Averaging 25.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on a 49.1/41.2/87.2 shooting split, LaVine has put on an All-Star-worthy performance. The 26-year-old guard is currently the only player in the league who has been able to average more than 25 PPG while shooting more than 40% from the 3-point land.

Players this season averaging 25+ PPG and shooting 40% from 3: • Zach LaVine End of list. #ZachLaVine #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/TQNHyQMcH1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 14, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Zach LaVine has been achieving a feat no other player in the league has been

As soon as the stat went viral, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

should be the east’s captain — ²³☄️ (@BronGotGame) January 14, 2022

BEST SHOOTING GUARD IN THE ASSOCIATION — Flight 8 (@LaVineeGotNext) January 14, 2022

Put some damn respect on Lavine’s name

2 time All Star now — R3DSY (@raghuram_raj) January 14, 2022

Listening to the latest Gimme The Hot Sauce (shout-out @MarkSchanowski & @Stacey21King) with @ZachLaVine. Yeah, he’s got help now. But Bulls fans MUST appreciate how much work Zach has put into becoming elite & how much he cares about winning for this team. The dude is real. — Matt Peck (@Bulls_Peck) January 14, 2022

Also Read: The Warriors forward received a mammoth 1.8M votes

In the latest fan returns of the All-Star game voting, LaVine is currently ranked 3rd among the Eastern Conference guards, only behind teammate DeRozan and Hawks youngster Trae Young. It won’t be surprising if we see Zach start the All-Star game in Cleveland.