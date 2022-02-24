NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Kyrie Irving playing against Boston Celtics? Brooklyn Nets release the 7x All-Star’s availability status

Kyrie Irving cannot join the already short-handed Brooklyn Nets against Boston Celtics as it is a home game but that could change soon.

Brooklyn Nets took a hard hit this month due to injuries and player unavailability. Ever since Kevin Durant‘s MCL sprain things have not looked bright for them. James Harden forced his way out and Irving couldn’t play because of the vaccine mandate.

In all of February, they only won 2 games and slipped from no. 1 spot to 8th. According to Steve Nash, Kevin Durant is without a return schedule and until then the Nets have to try and get out of the play-in territory.

Although they acquired Ben Simmons in the trade, he is not ready to get back into action yet. With very limited options the Nets are in a precarious position. However, a new development in New York city might mean good days ahead.

Kyrie Irving will not suit up against Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving is ruled out for most of the Nets’ upcoming schedule as it involves many home games against top-seeded teams. But if the vaccine mandate is phased out in time to save them from falling below 9th position, the Nets will be formidable in the playoffs with Kevin Durant back.

New York City has a plan to phase out the vaccine mandate in the coming weeks, Mayor Eric Adams says, at which point Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving would be cleared for home games. Spokesperson adds that current rules remain in place. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2022

For Thursday night game against Boston Celtics however, Irving is unavailable. Brooklyn Nets are facing the revived Celtics who have been 9-1 in their last 10 games. They have faced each other twice so far with the season series tied at 1-1.

Kyrie Irving did not play either one of those games and he is set to miss the third one as well. Celtics are on a mission to escape the play-in territory and the shorthanded Nets come at just the right time.

