“If LeBron James wants to win a championship, he needs to go to Cleveland”: Jalen Rose suggests The King should reunite with the Cavs on a minimum contract in order to win his 5th title

According to Jalen Rose, LeBron James should join forces with the Cleveland Cavaliers, signing a minimum contract, if the King wants to win his 5th championship.

Let’s be honest here. LeBron James has a very slim chance to win his 5th ring with this Los Angeles Lakers squad. Despite having the squad filled with some future Hall-Of-Famers, and reputed role players, LAL is nowhere close to being the dangerous team they were projected to be prior to the commencement of the 2021-2022 season.

With Anthony Davis’ injury-riddled campaign, and Russell Westbrook’s subpar performance this season, James and co. are placed 9th in the West with a shockingly underwhelming 27-31 record.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as the former sharpshooter was seen working with the Nets’ star on his shooting form

While several analysts suggest the moves, signings, and trades LeBron and the Lakers should do to be a title-contending team, Jalen Rose has a rather a different and peculiar alternative.

“LeBron James needs to go to Cleveland and play for the minimum”: Jalen Rose

Playing some of the best basketball of his career in year 19, James is not getting any younger. Without a doubt, Bron would love to gather as many championships as he can before hanging his boots.

Keeping this in mind, former NBA star and analyst with ESPN Jalen Rose believes The King should sign with Cleveland on a minimum contract without demanding the Cavaliers to give up any of their young assets. Rose made his case:

“If LeBron really wants to go win a championship, you know what he needs to do? Go to Cleveland and play for the minimum.

Not force them to give up any of their young assets like Garland and Mobley, who were terrific this weekend, along with Jarrett Allen. Sexton is still a part of their growth period.

Hopefully, Bronny continues to work on his game and he’s in the league in a couple of years. That team will determine ultimately if LeBron plays his last season with them.”

.@JalenRose believes LeBron’s best chance to win another championship won’t be in LA 👀 “If LeBron really wants to go win a championship, you know what he needs to do? Go to Cleveland and play for the minimum.” pic.twitter.com/7cxN6QSTw8 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 23, 2022

Also Read: Savannah James adds fuel to the ‘LeBron James to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rumors amidst Lakers debacle

LeBron is playing on an MVP level at age 37. Being one of the best players in the league, it is highly improbable that LBJ will sign with any team in the association on a minimum contract.