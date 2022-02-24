“Stephen Curry is the one person I can accept coming behind”: Damian Lillard chats with Draymond Green, admits the Warriors’ MVP is the only guard of this generation who he’s okay coming second to

Blazers’ star Damian Lillard sits down with Draymond Green on his podcast, discusses constant comparisons with Stephen Curry

The 2021-22 NBA season hasn’t been the best for the Portland Trailblazers. They suffered through injuries, traded most of their core players, and now are on the path to building a new roster around Damian Lillard. Lillard, who underwent abdominal surgery in January, is in ‘no hurry to return’, and wants to take time to heal properly. In the meantime, the Blazers are 10th in the West with a 25-34 record.

This season, Damian Lillard was announced to be on the NBA 75 list, honoring the 75 best players in the league’s 75 years. Recently, Dame made his way to the Draymond Green show. There the two discussed a lot of things. They talked about Ja Morant, the Blazers, and his future. They also discussed CJ McCollum and his trade.

“The only guard I can accept being ahead of me is Stephen Curry”: Damian Lillard

Being one of the better shooters of the ball, Damian Lillard often gets compared to Stephen Curry. During Dame’s time on the show, Draymond asked him about the constant comparisons with Steph and the ring narrative.

Dame Lillard On Steph Curry: “At my position…If you say who’s the best at this, who’s first like this, Steph is the 1 person I can accept coming behind.. Steph came from a mid major, Steph went through injuries, Steph teams struggled..I respect Steph”

Via Draymond Green podcast — Baltej (@Baltej_hoops) February 23, 2022

The pair have a lot more in common than their prolific shooting. Steph was drafted #7 in his class, after leading his team to the NCAA Elite Eight. Lillard spent 4 years in Weber State, helped them make some big-time appearances. The pair have stayed with the team that has drafted them and kept making it better. Both of them are elite 6’2 scorers, who can score points from anywhere on the floor, be it at the rim, or 40 feet away.

Dame respects Steph for what he’s done and is the only guy he’s ready to get ranked behind. As one says, Game recognizes Game.