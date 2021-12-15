NBA starting lineups tonight: Is LeBron James playing vs Dallas Mavericks? LA Lakers release abdomen injury report LA Lakers release abdomen injury report

LeBron James took the Orlando Magic to task in his previous game for the Lakers. But he’s still on the injury report for the Lakeshow.

The Lakers succumbed to their worst loss of the season not long back, succumbing to a beatdown at the FedEx Arena against a Grizzlies team without Ja Morant.

That loss seems to have cut LeBron James to the quick. The King is now in his 19th NBA season, but you wouldn’t guess that judging from the performances he’s had of late.

LeBron put the Orlando Magic and OKC Thunder to sword, reminding detractors of his true self. We don’t know how much longer we’ll see the NBA’s Deus Ex Machina will humble his opponents, but we should have all our eyes on him when he embarks on it.

Unfortunately for James, he’s missed half of the Lakers’ season with abdomen injury problems this year. They were able to win a couple of games in his absence. But it’s clear that he’s their best player in a position to do much of their grunt work.

Also Read – NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Anthony Davis playing vs Dallas Mavericks? LA Lakers release knee injury report for the Brow.

The Lakers don’t stand a chance if James isn’t displaying MVP-caliber form, night in and night out. And it seems James has realized this truth, and is pushing to fulfil that particular role.

NBA starting lineups tonight: Is LeBron James playing vs Dallas Mavericks?

The Lakers have placed LeBron James on their injury report for tonight’s clash against the Dallas Mavericks. LeBron has been deemed probable for the game to come, but it’s clear that his abdomen issue might flare up any time.

Howard and Horton-Tucker did not travel with the team to Dallas. Monk was on the flight, however. The Lakers are making arrangements to get him back to Los Angeles safely. https://t.co/yk0r6XWbcp — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 15, 2021

No THT (and possibly no AD) for the Lakers and the Mavs won’t have Luka. https://t.co/GIdiq8wXSM — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 14, 2021

Also Read – NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Paul George playing vs Utah Jazz? LA Clippers release elbow injury report for their MVP candidate.

It is clear that ESPN bet on the wrong game to be a national TV draw tonight, at this point. Covid has ravaged quite a sizeable chunk of this year’s schedule already.