“Warriors fam, we’ll figure this out if it’s the last thing I do”: Stephen Curry prophetically tweeted about turning Golden State’s fortunes around in 2009, and has delivered in spectacular fashion

Unmatched talent and unprecedented impact are just two factors that highlight the illustrious career of Stephen Curry.

Wardell Stephen Curry II was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 NBA draft with the 7th overall pick. Curry entered the NBA draft with a lot of questions about his athleticism and his small stature. Fast-forward to 2021, Steph is one of the most decorated point guards in the NBA history with three NBA Championships, two MVP titles (the second of which was a unanimous MVP award), and mutliple personal records.

The Golden State Warriors built a dynasty with smart management, faith in a young crop of players, and an elite coach. The addition of Kevin Durant to the already dominant Warriors team in 2016 further solidifies their status in the game as the Warriors went to five straight NBA finals with their legendary core.

Steph is widely credited with changing the game of basketball forever and has made the three-point shot his own. He recently surpassed Ray Allen on the all-time three-pointers made list and is likely to set some distance between himself and 2nd place. Curry has two NBA scoring titles as well after beating Bradley Beal to the title last season.

Curry is leading the Warriors charge for another NBA Championship this season as they sit second in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns. Steph is one of the front runners for the KIA MVP award this season and will look to put his recent shooting slump behind him.

Stephen Curry’s tweet from 2009 is once again relevant as Warriors look to bounce back from recent struggles and contend for the NBA Championship

The Golden State Warriors reached five straight NBA finals from 2015 to 2019 and won three championships in a golden era for the Oakland-based team. The Golden State Warriors in that period were compared to some of the greatest teams to have graced the game of basketball and were playing some of the best basketball seen in the league.

But it was not always sunshine and rainbows for Stephen Curry and the Warriors since their consolidation in 2009 after the Davidson guard was selected by the Warriors in the NBA draft. A skinny, inexperienced rookie on the night of November 11, 2009, Curry put out this legendary tweet following the Warriors’ 108-94 loss to the Indiana Pacers, which dropped the Dubs to 2-5 that season.

Promise to all the Warrior fans…we will figure this thing out…if it’s the last thing we do we will figure it out — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 12, 2009

It has been 12 years since that iconic tweet from Steph Curry, and the Warrior’s guard has made good on his promise. Curry led the Warrior’s to their first title in 4o years after defeating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015 NBA finals. Steph was named MVP of the league for back to back seasons in 2015 and 2016, winning the latter in unanimous fashion.

19476 points, 3 NBA champions, 2 league scoring titles, and a multitude of 3-point records later, Curry is once again the driving force behind the Warrior’s title run this season. Golden State are boosted by the return of the injured Klay Thompson and along with Stephen Curry, they will look reclaim their spot on top the NBA and return the team to where it belongs.

Curry has changed the game, with everyone from pickup games, lower leagues and the NBA all working on their 3 point shot and is the driving force behind Warrior’s surge to being title contenders.

Since putting out his infamous tweet, which always seemed to resurface during the Dubs’ title campaigns, Curry has been able to put the team on his back, from Oracle Arena to Chase Center.