“Knew his legs were going to be spread; pause”: Trae Young hilariously catches himself before going on to say anything suspicious about his nutmeg against Timberwolves

Trae Young breaks down what he saw during his nutmeg on Jaylen Nowell as he talks about Nowell’s legs being spread.

The Atlanta Hawks and their subpar season have masked a rather stellar season for Trae Young so far into 2022. The fourth year guard has been producing on the offensive end of the floor at an All-NBA level, posting up averages of 27.9 points and 9.5 assists per game, all while knocking over 37% of his 3s on high volume.

The Hawks have clearly not been the same Eastern Conference Finals squad from the season prior so far but with the trade deadline approaching come Feb 10th, expect Atlanta to be buyers and sellers.

Trae Young of course, for anybody having any doubts for whatever reason, will be untouchable in those talks. Though his defense is quite the hinderance at times, he’s most definitely a once-in-a-generation level talent on the other end.

Trae Young on his nutmeg on Jaylen Nowell.

He’s one of the quickest players in the league in the half-court and the open floor and has a tight handle. Those two skills coupled together makes for a dangerous combo when it comes to ‘nutmegging’ players. Jaylen Nowell was the latest in a long line of NBA players who have had the ball go in-between their legs by Trae Young.

As mentioned above, this isn’t the first time Trae has nutmegged a player during an official NBA game. He’s done it so many times that an entire mixtape can be made of the mere 4th year player embarrassing the opposing defender.

Can’t go around them so he’s gotta go between them 👀 After another crafty between-the-legs move, take a look back at some of Trae Young’s best dribbles and dimes between defenders legs! pic.twitter.com/b4juDgi08n — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2022

‘Ice Trae’ talked about this highlight of his from last night’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, saying, “I saw the opening and saw I was going to be stuck on the sideline. He was not going to let me beat him to get around him, so I knew his legs were going to be spread. That sounds kind of weird, pause.”

Dwyane Wade had done a similar thing to this in the open floor to Yao Ming years ago, putting the ball around Ming on the sideline instead of nutmegging him.