NBA starting lineups tonight – Is Luka Doncic playing vs LA Lakers? Dallas Mavericks release ankle injury report

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is set to miss a third straight game when the Los Angeles Lakers are visiting on Wednesday.

The Mavs star has been dealing with ankle soreness and has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka has missed the last two games for the Mavericks who have won the last two without their All-star point guard.

The Mavericks improved from 0-4 to 2-4 without the Slovenian after victories over the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Charlotte Hornets. Luka has been nursing a sprained ankle on Nov. 15 and has been dealing with persistent soreness since.

The Mavs won their second consecutive game as they blew out the Charlotte Hornets 120-96 on Monday night with Kristaps Porzingis putting on a stunning first-half performance at the American Airlines Center.

Porzingis finished off a dominant display in the first half of the game with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. He finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in 25 minutes.

NBA starting lineup: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Los Angeles Lakers?

LA, on the other hand, have Lebron James listed as probable, while Anthony Davis is also rumored to miss the game due to a knee problem. The Lakers are on a two-game winning streak and will look to maintain their form after consistent performances on both ends of the floor.

A positive note for the Mavs should be the dominant performance put up by their Latvian superstar. Kristaps Porzingis has played his first back-to-back games since returning from injury and leading his team to a crushing victory against the Hornets.

The Mavericks now say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be out Wednesday against the Lakers. https://t.co/IPT6ExyPY6 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 14, 2021

Jalen Brunson will continue to take over the playmaking duties without Luka Doncic and will be partnered by Reggie Bullock playing at shooting guard. Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis will resume their forward union. Dwight Powell will once again occupy the Centre position against the LA Lakers.

Dwight Howard will probably get the nod at Centre with AD sidelined due to injury. Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley will resume their backcourt partnership for the Lakers. LeBron will most likely start at power forward with Austin Reaves set to make his first appearance of the season with Monk and Horton-Tucker both unlikely to feature vs the Mavericks.