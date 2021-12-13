NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Marcus Smart playing vs Milwaukee Bucks? Celtics release illness report for All-Defensive Team member

Marcus Smart, who’s suffering from a non-Covid related illness, is on the Boston Celtics’ injury report against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics are now below .500 once again, right where they started the first fortnight of the season off. They’ve been dealing with injury to Jaylen Brown, but at this point, their rotations and rosters are almost set.

However, Ime Udoka has been unable to coax them out of the offensive slump the entire team has been in since the bubble. The Celtics were a .500 team for most of last season because of failings offensively as well, not just defensively.

Losing Kemba Walker to add Big Al may have been a defensive boost, but it has led to some downright putrid games for the Cs on the other end of the floor. A lot of their possessions are uninspiring, no-penetration plays involving 2-3 passes at most.

There seems to be a clear lack of offensive philosophy for this team, in addition to sometimes inexplicable decision-making. All of this means that the Celtics will be totally up against the wall against reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

NBA starting lineups tonight – Is Marcus Smart playing tonight vs Milwaukee Bucks?

Marcus Smart, who’s been their de facto point guard on the starting lineup, has been deemed day-to-day by the Celtics’ medical staff. However, his status is listed as probable, meaning that he’ll probably take the floor tonight.

However, in the event that Smart remains unavailable for the game, the Celtics can expect to start Dennis Schroder. The German point guard may not be the best facilitator, but he’s shown glimpses of elite combo guard play this year.

Both Smart and Schroder will be up against the wall as they’ll be playing the Bucks’ fit guard rotation this time. Despite losing PJ Tucker to the Miami Heat this summer, the Bucks are arguably even stronger this year.

