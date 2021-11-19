NBA starting lineups tonight: Lakers release abdominal strain injury report for LeBron James, could make his return against the Celtics at TD Garden

The Lakers have been playing without the likes of LeBron James for 8 straight games. Ahead of their clash against Boston, The King is “questionable” to be on their NBA starting lineups.

In a busy offseason, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis being surrounded by a completely new supporting cast, headlined by some megastars like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, among others, the Lakers were expected to be a dominant team right off the bat. However, much to everyone’s surprise, LAL is far, far away from being the team they were anticipated to be.

Amid many other causes, huge reasons for the team’s failures are the several injuries LeBron James has sustained so far. After missing two games earlier in the season, with an ankle issue, Bron has been out with an abdominal strain for the past few weeks. Playing his last game against the Rockets on 2nd November, LBJ has been sidelined for 8 straight games.

Clearly, Frank Vogel needs his best player on the floor. Having won only 3 out of the last 8 games, the team has clearly been struggling in the King’s absence.

Can LeBron James finally make his return on Friday night? Lakers list him as “questionable” in the injury report

Earlier this week, Adrian Wojnarowski stated how there was a “growing optimism” that the 4-time MVP could make his return against the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

There’s growing optimism that LeBron James could make his return to the Lakers vs. Boston on Friday (ESPN, 7:30 PM), sources tell ESPN. James has been out two weeks with an abdominal strain. Lakers start five-game road trip in Milwaukee on Wednesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2021

And ahead of the Lakers’ Friday night’s clash against the Celtics, LAL released their injury report.

LeBron is listed as questionable for tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/dbUO5cK7JF — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) November 18, 2021

Even though the team hasn’t explicitly spoken about his availability, being promoted from being listed “out” to “questionable” is something LAL fans can be happy about. There is absolutely no doubt that the management will only let James play if he is declared 100% fit to play.

We haven’t seen a lot of King James in this season. However, in the 6 games he took on the court, LBJ put up a solid 24.8 points, 7 assists, and 5.5 rebounds. Whenever LeBron suits up again, it will surely be a sight for sore eyes.