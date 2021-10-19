NBA Streams Reddit: How to Watch NBA Games for Free Without r/nbastreams

Watching basketball games without Reddit NBA Streams can be tiring. Now that it’s been banned, what’s the best way to catch both NBA opening night games?

The NBA season is finally back and it tips off with two very exciting matchups. The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Brooklyn Nets in a rematch of one of the best playoff series from last season, a series that was decided in game seven.

On the Western Conference side of things, the Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of the first play-in game in the West last season. The new-look Lakers will debut their big three of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James to a vivacious Staples Center.

The Nets-Bucks game will start at 7:30 pm ET on TNT while the Lakers-Warriors game is scheduled for 10 pm ET on TNT.

The NBA season is a long one with teams set to return to playing the standard 82 games, with all of them being broadcast on one of ESPN, TNT, ABC, or local networks. However, if you don’t have cable you may be concerned about missing the action. Read on to find out why r/nbastreams was banned and what the best alternatives are.

How to Stream NBA Games for Free?

If you simply can’t be around a TV during the games, then you can stream games using the broadcaster’s affiliated app/website. For instance, if you’re already subscribed to ESPN, you could get your playoff fix on WatchESPN. However, you would need to already have a cable subscription for this.

A more viable solution for cord cutters would be to watch the games on a platform that carries a combination of ABC, ESPN, and TNT. For example, services including FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu+ and AT&T TV will offer all 3 channels.

Of course, there are some cheaper options like Sling TV, ESPN+, or NBA that will stream some, but not all, of the playoff games. If you’re already subscribed to one or more of these platforms, then you’re good to go.

However even if you aren’t, most platforms offer free trials. Now might be the perfect time to take your free week/month.

Why Was NBA Streams Reddit Banned?

The r/nbastreams subreddit was one of the most valuable resources for basketball fans around the world. Links, which were reliable for the most part, were posted for every single NBA game.

Fans were also spoiled, considering they could watch every single game, the draft, and more in high definition. And the best part about all of this was that the streams were completely free.

No payment, no account, just a link with a couple of pop-ups here and there. However, the free ride came to an end when Reddit banned the page at the start of last season. So, why did Reddit ban one of their most popular pages?

The short answer to this question is that the subreddit was technically illegal. If you watch other sports, you probably weren’t too surprised to see Reddit make this decision. Before the ban, the page for soccer, cricket, and MMA streams were taken down.

Afterwards, the subreddits for NFL and MLB streams were given a similar treatment. The basic problem is that posting free links is a clear case of copyright infringement and leagues were starting to take notice.

Obviously, free streams lead to a loss of revenue for the league and broadcasters so action needed to be taken. Interestingly though, Reddit was never forced to ban the subreddit, but rather chose to do so according to their own repeat infringement policy.

The policy reads:

Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community and we close the subreddit.

What Is The Best Way To Stream NBA Games?

Unfortunately, there are currently no entirely free and legal ways to watch the NBA. The owners of the Reddit NBA Streams page clearly haven’t gone into hiding, returning with a page called r/adamsilverfanpage, a ironic jab at NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

This time, the people running the page have been more careful so to not violate any of Reddit’s rules. Regardless, it is highly recommended that you choose from the following paid options to get your NBA fix.

Across the long NBA season, games are broadcasted on ESPN, TNT, ABC, NBA TV, and RSNs (regional sports networks). Therefore, it is hard to find a single streaming service that can satisfy all your needs given the variety of broadcast rights.

A number of platforms including, but not restricted to YouTube TV, fuboTV, Vidgo, Hulu+Live Sports, AT&T, and Sling TV offer their own unique packages.

The best thing you can do is look into each streaming service to see what they offer and at what price, looking out specifically for your local market games.

Another option to look into is the league’s official streaming service: League Pass. Technically speaking, this is the only way to watch every single game live and on-demand.

But there’s a catch. Only international subscribers will have access to every single game. Due to the blackout rules in the States, fans living in the US can only watch out-of-market games live.

Additionally, you can’t watch nationally televised games live either, which unfortunately includes the playoffs. Therefore, this service is of great use for hardcore fans, but it is especially valuable for fans who don’t live in the market where their favorite team plays.

