“LeBron James knows what Dwyane Wade likes; it takes Gabrielle Union 9 dishes”: How Dwyane Wade hilariously trusts the Lakers superstar with his food more than his wife

Gabrielle Union revealed that Dwyane Wade got put on several dishes because of LeBron James joining forces with him on the Heat.

The friendship that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade share is one of epic proportions, to say the least. The two entered the league together as the 1st and 5th overall picks in the 2003 NBA Draft, respectively. However, their bromance with one another really got taken up a few notches when James joined forces with Wade on the Miami Heat in 2010.

This union of stars between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade saw them win two championships with one another and make four straight NBA Finals. It’s safe to say that the two meshed quite well with one another on and off the court.

Also read: “The Kyrie Irving vaccine conversation would be different if it were LeBron James”: Jim Jackson and Gilbert Arenas hint towards double standards in the NBA concerning the COVID-19 vaccine

So much so that an aging D-Wade made his way back to LeBron at the start of the 2017-18 season where he teamed up with his former Heatles teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gabrielle Union talks how LeBron James knows exactly what Dwyane Wade wants to eat.

LeBron James seems to be all-knowing both on NBA hardwood and off the court when with his friends; at least that’s what it seems like the way Gabrielle Union describes what transpires between her husband and the former Heat superstar.

Also read: “Ben Simmons is a 9 position player; Sixers shouldn’t trade for Damian Lillard”: Gilbert Arenas shockingly doesn’t approve of the Blazers guard potentially being traded to Philly

According to an article in 2016, Dwyane Wade revealed that his wife, Gabrielle Union, would buy 9 separate dishes to play it safe, hoping that Wade likes one of them. LeBron James however, knows exactly what Wade wants, according to the 3x champ himself.

Union reacted to this on ‘Hot Ones’ a while back and said that LeBron doesn’t just stop there. He puts Wade onto several food items that Gab could’ve sworn he wasn’t into. An example she gave was sea bass and salad.

Safe to say that James was doing Dwyane Wade a solid by putting him onto a wide variety of food and healthier options.