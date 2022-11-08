NBA Twitter Divided Over NBPA VP Jaylen Brown Expressing Discomfort Over Kyrie Irving’s Suspension

Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center. The Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 to win the best of seven series 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Amid heavy backlash for his antisemitic tweet, Kyrie Irving seems to have found the support of former Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown. Currently facing a minimum 5-game suspension, the Nets guard needs to fulfill the following conditions to find his way back on the team.

Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team: – Apologize/condemn movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2022

Irving, who had earlier tweeted about an Amazon documentary film titled Hebrews to Negro**: Wake Up Black America, refused to apologize for the longest time. Ultimately leading to the Nets organization taking strict actions against him, given the public outrage.

Hall of Famers like Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar slammed Irving for his actions, even addressing him as an idiot. Recently, former Cavs teammate LeBron James expressed his views on the matter, stating he doesn’t condone any hate to any kind any race.

With the heat growing on Irving, the former champion has found support in former teammate and NBPA VP Jaylen Brown, who is expecting the association to appeal against Brooklyn’s suspension. The Celtics forward’s statement drew mixed reactions on Twitter.

NBA Twitter reacts to Jaylen Brown coming to Kyrie Irving’s aid.

Vice President of the Players Association, Jaylen Brown, doesn’t believe Irving is antisemitic, adding that he expects the association to fight the conditions levied on the Nets guard.

Brown’s statements drew polarizing reactions, while some called him antisemitic, others lauded him.

“I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn. The terms, etc., that went into his return. The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms.” NBPA VP Jaylen Brown on Kyrie Irving (via @GwashburnGlobe) pic.twitter.com/RMu3Qq2xwV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 8, 2022

Jaylen Brown expects NBPA to fight conditions of Kyrie Irving’s Nets ban https://t.co/Xmr7OXkW9s pic.twitter.com/rTZqnm4SfR — New York Post (@nypost) November 8, 2022

Jaylen Brown has come to the defense of @KyrieIrving when Kyrie needed it most. It takes a true man and a leader to stand up to cancel culture. JB now risks being ostracized by the corporate media cult, too. I’m thinking about doing multiple JB jersey giveaways to support him. RT — CelticsForum ⚡ 🍀 (@celticsforum) November 8, 2022

Jaylen Brown is a 🤡. Defends a player who posted documentary with a Hitler quote and said Holocaust fake. Kyrie ain’t anti-Semitic tho 😀 — Kc (@kc_Joseph7) November 8, 2022

Jaylen Brown making excuses for Kyrie Irving. — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) November 8, 2022

Good for the players and JB. Those conditions were over the top for Kyrie who made a mistake and owned up to it. — Ron (@_Ronny_k) November 8, 2022

We need more ppl to step up and speak for @KyrieIrving like @FCHWPO did 💯💪🏾………. They tryna hang y’all brother — M$ 215***** (@FF215MIKE) November 8, 2022

Salute to jaylen @FCHWPO for standing up for @KyrieIrving unlike some these 🤡 like @KingJames @CP3 @SHAQ etc that’s crazy Jaylen had to speak up for this man not once nobody besides Jaylen say them terms was harsh these mf** folded at the podium https://t.co/UMR0SfJBFo — 👑 AD (@KingDee213) November 8, 2022

What does Jaylen Brown’s support mean for Kyrie Irving?

Given Brown is the VP of the NBPA, his statements do represent that of many others in the league. Expecting the association to appeal against the Nets’ conditions, Brown could help Irving’s case.

Thus this isn’t the ideal situation for GM Sean Marks and co, who have time and again let Irving off the hook.

