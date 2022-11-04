“Kyrie Irving is a Good Human Being!”: Stephen A. Smith Jumps To Nets Man’s Side Despite Antisemitism Controversy

Nov 1, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, Stephen A Smith has reiterated numerous times on First Take his appreciation for Kyrie Irving. However, this is for Irving the player.

Stephen A has explained just how great a player, and human being he is. Unfortunately, Kyrie’s antics over the past two seasons have affected this view.

That being said, Smith still has ‘love’ for the Nets star. Although, Uncle Drew’s attitude does annoy him greatly.

Stephen A claims Kyrie Irving is still a good human being despite his annoying know-it-all attitude

On several occasions now, respected sports analyst, reporter, and personality Stephen A Smith has clashed with Kyrie Irving. He has stated that Kyrie’s attitude does not reflect that of one who wants to play basketball.

Sadly, his assessment has been backed up by Irving’s recent controversies, surrounding anti-Semitism. Why does Kyrie keep finding himself in these situations? Well, Stephen A claims it is because the former believes he knows better than everyone else.

“I’m going to shock the world with this: [The players] ain’t the only ones that got love for Kyrie Irving. I got love for Kyrie Irving. He’s a good brother… He annoys the living hell out of me because he thinks he knows so much more than he actually does.” — Stephen A Smith pic.twitter.com/z17NDkf1Ji — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) November 4, 2022

However, despite all the problems he is facing right now, Smith still has “love” for Kyrie. Stephen A still strongly believes the Nets guard is a good person.

Unfortunately for Irving, he has had one controversy too many. As things stand, he could be looking at a lot of backlashes.

Kyrie has been suspended for a minimum of five games

As things stand, the Brooklyn Nets have decided to take action on Irving. Apart from the $500,000 the franchise is giving the ADL, they have also decided to suspend Kyrie for a minimum of five games.

The Nets announce that Kyrie Irving will be suspended without pay for a minimum of five games “until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.” pic.twitter.com/AiQTArMTQD — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 3, 2022

Uncle Drew did provide a subpar apology. One that clearly wasn’t enough to save him from punishment.

